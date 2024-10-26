Ryan Moore: Beautifully bred Delacroix will give his running in Group 1 Futurity Trophy

Cheltenham Superboost

This is a competitive listed race, and you can make strong cases for several of these, but Bounty is a horse going in the right direction. He showed the benefit of his debut run in the Curragh when running out a convincing winner for Wayne (Lordan) at Nass. That may have not been the greatest of races, but he did it nicely and is an improving colt. Diego Ventura and Arctic Voyage have both won their novices' and look to have comparable form to my lad at the moment. Like I said, it's a competitive race but we should go well.

He ran out a convincing winner of the Autumn Stakes and I never really had to get too busy on him as he answered every call under a hands and heels ride. He's also Beautifully bred being by Dubawi out of the Queen Anne winner, Tepin and has been hitting the line strong in his races. Royal Lodge winner, Wimbledon Hawkeye looks smart while Hotazhell and Detain are heading in the right direction. It's an open renewal but my lad will give his usual honest and tough running.

A tough 3-year-old who went up 9lbs for winning a competitive 12f handicap at Ascot last month in first time cheek-pieces and ran well off his new mark when stepped up to 1m6f last day at York. Dropping back to an extended 10f here shouldn't be an issue and neither should the ground. It's my first time to ride him but on paper he has a good chance.

Timeform Verdict

Delacroix - 14:40 Doncaster

Ryan Moore has three rides at Doncaster on Saturday and all three hold creditable claims without being outstanding contenders. Arguably the pick of his rides is Delacroix, who contests the feature Futurity Trophy. Delacroix, a son of Dubawi out of multiple top-level winner Tepin, raised his game when a narrow winner of the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago.

Delacroix seemed well suited by the soft ground, travelling better than he had when runner-up on his previous outing, and he showed a good attitude to prevail. That was a smart performance from Delacroix, though Wimbledon Hawkeye produced better efforts when runner-up in the Acomb Stakes and when successful in the Royal Lodge so he looks the one to beat on form (Wimbledon Hawkeye is 3 lb clear on Timeform ratings).

