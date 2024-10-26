Lucky 15 Tips for Cheltenham Saturday: Tipman's 1376/1 four-fold
It's the second day of Cheltenham's November meeting on Saturday and Tipman Tips has selected a Lucky 15 bet that can be backed at 1376/1...
-
Tipman Tips have a 1376/1 Lucky 15 for Saturday
-
-
13:10 Cheltenham - Weveallbeencaught
Weveallbeencaught is a previous course and distance winner from his one and only start here at Cheltenham over this trip so that makes initial positive reading.
Useful over hurdles but always shaped as if he would be better over the bigger obstacles. Has contested some decent races last season and has had the benefit of a run last month so he should be stripping fitter again today at a venue that he's already won well at.
14:20 Cheltenham - Pepe Le Moko
Pepe Le Moko went 5 starts without a win over hurdles but since the transition to the bigger obstacles has won 2 from 4 and finished 2nd on another start.
He won first time out last year after a 300 day break and comes here with a similar break so no concerns about him not going well fresh. Yards been in really good form atm and conditions should be to suit today.
Step up in trip is the only question but if he gets it then he's a massive player.
14:55 Cheltenham - Zain Nights
Zain Nights is 1 from 1 at Cheltenham which was over this distance too. He's also a very eye catching 3 from 3 over todays trip and the conditions look absolutely perfect for him here.
Still very lightly raced and open to much more improvement, has had the benefit of a run already this season too so will hold some fitness edges on a few rivals.
16:40 Cheltenham - The Dancing Tree
A very easy winner on heavy ground at Limerick back in January and is a horse who's been spoken about having so much potential.
Connections generally do well when they send ones over here for Cheltenham and he has all the make up of another Irish raider coming to relish the Cheltenham hill.
Unkown as are a lot of the runners here but with connections previous records here he has to demand plenty of respect.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
-
-
-
-
