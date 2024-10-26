Saturday Racing Tips: Strike Gold at Doncaster say Timeform

Cheltenham Superboost

Talented chaser Broadway Boy is the favourite to win the 14:20 at Cheltenham today. In his chase career to date he's finished in the top three in five of his six races, including winning twice at Cheltenham.

Today the Betfair Sportsbook have boosted his price to finish in the top four from 4/71.57 to 1/12.00.

Back Broadway Boy to finish in the Top 4 in 14:20 Cheltenham

Listen to Saturday's Racing Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

Diego Ventura was a €72,000 purchase at the breeze-ups this year and he looked above average when making a winning debut for Gavin Cromwell over six furlongs at Naas, getting loose beforehand but still beating a host of next-time-out winners who have since developed into useful performers.

He was purchased privately by these connections afterwards and didn't need to improve to follow up at Ascot last month, actually making rather heavier weather of things than might have been expected, though things didn't go his way from the start and he battled well to edge it.

Diego Ventura improved a chunk up in grade when runner-up in the Tattersall Stakes at Newmarket last time, though, especially as he was disadvantaged by the run of things compared to the winner, asked to come from much further back in the field on his first try at seven furlongs.

He handled heavy ground well on that occasion, which is a plus, and given his pedigree is full of speed, he should be well at home back in trip. There should be an even bigger performance in his locker and he is fancied to improve past these.

Back Diego Ventura in the 13:10 Doncaster

Gavin Cromwell is a trainer to follow at Cheltenham, especially in the month of October, where he can boast an impressive 50% strike rate at the time of writing, helped by his three winners at this meeting 12 months ago.

He has several chances on Saturday, but at the prices, Millforce may prove the best of them. It took him six attempts to get off the mark in points, though his form in that sphere is very solid, and he overcame a few scruffy leaps to get off the mark at the first attempt under Rules in a maiden hurdle at Bellewstown in August.

The bare form of that success isn't anything special, but he displayed a nice turn of foot on good ground, similar to what he will face at Cheltenham, and he also showed improved form in defeat when beaten a short head by a Willie Mullins improver in a novice over three miles at Cork earlier this month.

Again, his jumping wasn't polished, so he needs to refine that area of his game, but he arrives race-fit, will go on the ground, and is very much open to further progress, especially at this trip.

Back Millforce in the 13:45 Cheltenham

Aberama Gold hasn't won since taking this race 12 months ago, and it has been a very disappointing year on the whole for him, but he hasn't had his conditions for most of the year, and has fallen drastically in the weights as a result.

He returned to form faced with heavy ground for the first time this year when beaten one and a half lengths by Blue Storm at Haydock last month, and he has shaped better than the bare result the last twice, too.

The latest of those efforts came when fourth to Vintage Clarets at Catterick last weekend, not suited by being held up and having to make his challenge furthest away from the stands' rail.

Aberama Gold should be much happier returned to Doncaster, where he can boast an excellent record and, given he is better off at the weights with both Blue Storm and Vintage Clarets, even from 2lb out of the weights, and is much lower in the weights than a year ago, he looks a big player under Hollie Doyle with conditions in his favour.

Back Aberama Gold in the 14:05 Doncaster

