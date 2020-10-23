Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and insight this weekend from our experts

Tony Calvin - Saturday ITV Racing Tips

Three meetings, nine races, Group action and competitive handicaps is pretty much the order of the day for ITV Racing on Saturday, and our tipster Tony Calvin is across it all.

He says: "He is 5lb lower than when a massive eye-catcher at Kempton in December and 2lb lower than when sixth in the Ultima at the Festival in March, and he surely has a big run in him if his jumping stands up."

Back Cobra De Mai at 13/2 on the Sportsbook in 15:50 at Cheltenham

Racing...Only Bettor|Episode 53|A new beginning

For more from Tony, check out this week's racing podcast where our man made his debut, alongside Kevin Blake and Timeform's Dan Barber.

Paul Nicholls - Expecting a big run from Southfield Stone

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has five runners on Saturday and there are some quality performers among them with big runs expected.

He says: "Best chance of the day is Southfield Stone. I'm expecting a big run from him going left handed over his ideal trip."

No. 3 Southfield Stone SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore - Wembley can score in Group 1 company at Doncaster

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has three rides at Doncaster on Saturday afternoon, including one on the favourite in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Stakes.

He says: "Wembley improved again when runner-up in the Dewhurst last time, a performance all the better given that he was drawn widest, and the Galileo colt looks sure to be suited by stepping up to a mile. He has an obvious favourite's chance here."

Vertem Futurity Trophy - Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. They pick out their 1-2-3 and it's good news for Ryan Moore.

They say: "Wembley can provide his trainer with a record-equalling tenth victory in this race."

Doncaster, 14:55 - Wembley 9/52.82

No. 9 (6) Wembley (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Gordon Elliott - Going on the Assault at Galway

Gordon Elliott has seven runners at Galway and one at Leopardstown on Saturday and the Betfair Ambassador gives the lowdown on them all.

"He should take a step forward here and I think this stiffer track will play to his strengths. He has a solid chance."

Frontal Assault - Galway, 15:22

Joseph O'Brien: State of Rest set for big run

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien discusses his weekend runners with an early Saturday start Down Under followed by entries at Doncaster, Galway and Leopardstown and a couple on Sunday.

He says: "State Of Rest has a progressive profile and ran a stormer to finish a close third in the Champagne Stakes at this track last month."

14:55 - State Of Rest

No. 8 (2) State Of Rest (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Timeform - Best three bets for Cheltenham

Our friends at Timeform take a detailed look at the Cheltenham card and pick out three bets including one for the Handicap Chase at 15:50

"This is the strongest race that Manofthemountain has contested, but he has done little wrong over fences so far, winning all of his completed starts," they say.