Ryan Moore: Wembley can score in Group 1 company at Doncaster

Ground versatile and has decent chance back in handicap company

13:10 - Laafy

He could never get into the race from off the pace at Newmarket last time, but hopefully he can take a hand here back in handicap company. He is only 3lb higher than when winning at Ascot previously, and it will be fine for him if we do get some rain on Saturday. But he is ground-versatile and has a fair chance off top weight.

Drop in class makes him the one to beat

13:45 - Lipizzaner

He is the form horse alongside Zamaani, but the others all come in here off the back of a win, so this is probably a fair enough Listed race, for all there are only six runners. But I will be disappointed if Lipizzaner isn't going very close in this company. He travelled well for a long way in the Middle Park and then bumped into a fast-improving colt in the Anglesey last time. He is the one to beat, down in class.

Form horse and has an obvious chance

14:55 - Wembley

No. 9 (6) Wembley (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

I thought the form of the Autumn Stakes was pretty strong, so you have to respect the winner One Ruler, and the likes of Champagne Stakes third State Of Rest and the maiden King Vega have chances, but it is clear that Wembley boasts the best single piece of form coming into the race. And probably the best two pieces, if you include his National Stakes second. But he improved again when runner-up in the Dewhurst last time, a performance all the better given that he was drawn widest, and the Galileo colt looks sure to be suited by stepping up to a mile. He has an obvious favourite's chance.

