Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Allmankind - 14:05 Cheltenham

A valuable early-season prize for four-year-olds who could be hard to place later in the season, and the one to beat is Allmankind, who was the best of these last year. A bold front-running sort, he won his first three starts over hurdles, notably the Prestbury Juvenile Hurdle over course and distance and the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow. Allmankind did too much too soon when last seen in the Triumph and remains with the potential for better this year.

No. 1 Allmankind SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Neville's Cross - 15:15 Cheltenham

A typically competitive handicap where several have plenty to recommend them, but the one that tops the list is Neville's Cross. He shaped well in three starts over hurdles last season, but has improved markedly since sent handicapping and stepped up in trip. Neville's Cross was always travelling well when making a winning return at Uttoxeter last month, and looked a smart prospect when bolting up by 20 lengths at Hereford 11 days ago, recording an excellent timefigure in the process. There should be even more to come from him and he is expected to defy a rise in the weights.

No. 9 Neville's Cross (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 130

Manofthemountain - 15:50 Cheltenham

This is the strongest race that Manofthemountain has contested, but he has done little wrong over fences so far, winning all of his completed starts. There was plenty of support around for him on his return from nine months off at Bangor last month, and he never gave his backers much to worry about, typically travelling well and jumping soundly in the main. He also recorded an above-average timefigure that day, and the manner of that success suggests he has even more to offer, so a subsequent 8 lb rise may not be enough to stop him.