Vertem Futurity Trophy: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Baradar (Roger Varian/Rossa Ryan)

Half-brother to stable's high-class miler Roseman. Made successful debut in maiden at Newbury in August and comfortable winner of minor event at York on soft ground last time, both over 7f. Ran best race in between over 1m when close fourth of five to Yibir in muddling minor event at Newbury. Remains capable of better.

2. Cobh (Clive Cox/Adam Kirby)

Useful form since winning a 6f maiden on heavy ground at Haydock on debut in July. Won listed race upped to 1m at Salisbury in August and ran well when two lengths third to New Mandate in Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket last time, making running. Others open to more improvement.

3. Emperor Supreme (Adrian Nicholls/Barry McHugh)

Third both starts in minor events at Pontefract and Redcar, suited by step up to 7f last time, but looks well out of depth in this company.

4. King Vega (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy)

Runner-up both starts at Sandown in August, showing plenty of promise in maiden and then beaten length and a quarter by Etonian in Solario Stakes, taking second close home. Step up to 1m sure to suit and open to further improvement, though likely to face softer ground here.

5. Mac Swiney (Jim Bolger, Ireland/Kevin Manning)

All his races to date over 7f, beating Wembley by length and a half in maiden at the Curragh in July and 28/1-winner of Futurity Stakes on soft ground at same course in August by half a length from Cadillac. In rear in National Stakes last time but chance softer ground could be key.

6. Megallan (John Gosden/Robert Havlin)

Kingman colt out of a half-sister to Golden Horn. Made impressive winning debut in minor event at Newmarket in August and has run well in defeat since, particularly last time when just over three lengths fourth to One Ruler in Autumn Stakes at Newmarket, running on late after being shuffled back to rear and forced to switch. Open to further progress.

7. One Ruler (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Has improved with each run, winning maiden at Sandown in August and, after third in listed race at Doncaster, Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last time. Convincingly beat Van Gogh length and three quarters in latter, travelling strongly and keeping on well upped to 1m. Likely to progress again.

8. State of Rest (Joseph O'Brien, Ireland/Tom Marquand)

Beat other newcomers in 6f maiden at Fairyhouse in June. Not added to that win since, but ran easily best race last time when around length third to Chindit in Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, clear of rest. That form has taken a hit and not sure to benefit from this stiffer test.

9. Wembley (Aidan O'Brien, Ireland/Ryan Moore)

Only win from six starts came in weak maiden at Roscommon in August but much improved when runner-up at the top level last two starts, going down by length and a half to Thunder Moon in National Stakes at the Curragh and by three quarters of a length to St Mark's Basilica in Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket. Has form to go one better here, with step up to 1m also in his favour.