Gordon Elliott: Going on the Assault at Galway on Saturday

Fella should run a good race in slightly easier company

Galway 13:40 - Lucky Fella & Sideshift

Lucky Fella has run respectably on his first couple of outings. I was expecting a bit more from him first time out but in fairness to the horse he was quite green and he learnt plenty from that. He ran respectably in a winner's race at Punchestown last week and this shouldn't be as hot a race so I'm hoping for a solid showing from him and I wouldn't be shocked if he were to reach the frame.

Sideshift is having his first run over hurdles for us after winning on the flat for Michael O'Callaghan and looking at his form he contested a couple of hot enough handicaps at the start of the flat season. He has schooled well and seems a grand horse although I would prefer if the ground was a bit better for him as he looks like one that might appreciate decent ground.

Should improve on recent hurdling debut

Galway 14:12 - Gevrey

His form wouldn't suggest it but I thought he might be up to winning a bumper last season. He disappointed us both times he ran but I was much happier with his hurdling debut at Listowel last month where he ran a creditable second and produced a performance that was much more in keeping with what he shows at home. He should improve for that run and hopefully he will be able to give a good account of himself here.

Will step forward from hurdles debut and has a solid chance

Galway 15:22 - Frontal Assault

I'm hoping he will win a few races over hurdles this season. His bumper form was quite useful and I was happy with his hurdling debut at Limerick a couple of weeks ago when he did everything right but just got beaten by a decent horse of Noel Meade's (Cask Mate) and he would have needed that run too. He should take a step forward here and I think this stiffer track will play to his strengths. He has a solid chance.

Best watched as she will improve plenty for the run

Galway 15:57 - Sassy Yet Classy

She's won a bumper and a couple of hurdle races for us and hopefully she will be able to win again this season. On soft ground she is a capable mare but she is one that is going to need her first run of the season and whatever she does here there will be plenty of improvement to come following this run. The ground and trip are fine for her but this looks a smart enough handicap so I'd say she is best watched today.

Been poor of late but handicap route could be the answer

Galway 16:32 - Ardhill

On his first run at Punchestown I thought he shaped up well for a long way before getting tired. I've been disappointed with his last couple of runs though and it looks as though handicaps are going to offer him his best chance of winning this season. He is in good form but has plenty of weight for his first handicap and lacks experience too so I'm just hoping for a solid run.

A grand horse but he'll come on for this experience

Galway 17:07 - Benbulben Boy

He's going to make his debut in the four-year-old bumper and hopefully he will give a good account of himself. At home he looks a grand, straight forward sort and he shapes like a horse who should be competitive in bumpers so hopefully he will be able to hold his own although he will be a little raw and he will come on for this experience.

Reproduction of latest run will see him go close

Leopardstown 16:49 - Sharp Focus

He disappointed on his first run for us but his last effort at Killarney was much better and I was delighted with how he ran and how he finished off his race from a bad draw. I think there might be a bit more to come from him on the flat and if he reproduces his last run he should go close to winning.



*Best Chance: Frontal Assault (15:22)