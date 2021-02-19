Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and expert insight for Ascot Betfair Chase Day

Check out a selection of our top racing content for Saturday, which features the Betfair Ascot Chase, and come back tomorrow to read in-depth previews for Super Sunday at Newbury, including the Betfair Hurdle.

Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Cheekpieces on Cyrname for Betfair Ascot Chase bid

Two of Paul's best are at Ascot for a tilt at the Betfair Ascot Chase with headgear applied to Cyrname and Master Tommytucker in fine fettle. Get the lowdown on Paul's Ascot quartet here.

He says: "Harry felt Cyrname was sulking at Kempton so we are trying cheekpieces to sharpen him up. When we tried them on him at home a week ago they had a positive effect and certainly woke him up."

Paul Nicholls: Bob and Co can end day on a high note at Haydock

As well as his runners at Ascot, Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has some solid chances at Haydock and Wincanton on Saturday afternoon.

He says: Best Chance is Bob and Co. He is giving us the right signals on his return to action after a wind op."

Saturday Racing Tips: Malaya makes Tony Calvin's Ascot quartet

Tony Calvin discusses the Betfair Ascot Chase and picks four bets from the other races on the card including a Nicholls horse.

Tony says: "I decided to give Malaya the green light win-only at 11.010/1 on the Exchange, despite the fact that there are extra places on offer for each-way punters."

Olly Murphy: Itchy Feet and The Worlds End have good chances at Haydock

Olly Murphy have two runners on Saturday's card at Haydock Park, including stable-star Itchy Feet, and the Betfair Ambassador gives his thoughts on their chances.

He says: "Itchy Feet reverts back to hurdles and we're stepping him up to a trip he is yet to run over. Adrian Heskin sits on him for the first time and he's in very good form. I think he will stay the trip well and hopefully back over the smaller obstacles, we'll see a spark of revival."

Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Timeform choose their three best bets for the card at Ascot including another Nicholls horse in the big race at 15:35.

They say: "Master Tommytucker has more or less gone from strength to strength this season, landing back-to-back races at Huntingdon and Haydock, before bouncing back from a disappointing display at Cheltenham to regain the winning thread in a Kempton Grade 2 last time, making all in impressive fashion."

Betfair Hurdle: Five key trends and talking points

Timeform's Adam Houghton discusses the key trends and talking points ahead of the latest edition of the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Sunday.

He says: "Nine of the 24 runners on Sunday still retain novice status and seven of them hold an entry in the Supreme."

