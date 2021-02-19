Olly Murphy: Itchy Feet and The Worlds End have good chances at Haydock

2019 Supreme third heads back over hurdles

14:05 - Itchy Feet

No. 7 Itchy Feet (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 155

Itchy Feet reverts back to hurdles and we're stepping him up to a trip he is yet to run over. Adrian Heskin sits on him for the first time and he's in very good form. I think he will stay the trip well and hopefully back over the smaller obstacles, we'll see a spark of revival.

Experience last time may stand him in good stead

17:00 - The Worlds End

No. 11 The Worlds End (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 139

The Worlds End made a back mistake at Warwick at a crucial time on his last start before finishing with a rattle. That was his first run over fences for nearly two years, and hopefully, the experience will have stood him in good stead and he is another with a good chance for us here.