- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: A. P. Heskin
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: 155
Olly Murphy: Itchy Feet and The Worlds End have good chances at Haydock
Olly Murphy has two runners for Saturday's card at Haydock Park, including stable-star Itchy Feet, and the Betfair Ambassador gives his thoughts on their chances...
2019 Supreme third heads back over hurdles
Itchy Feet reverts back to hurdles and we're stepping him up to a trip he is yet to run over. Adrian Heskin sits on him for the first time and he's in very good form. I think he will stay the trip well and hopefully back over the smaller obstacles, we'll see a spark of revival.
Experience last time may stand him in good stead
The Worlds End made a back mistake at Warwick at a crucial time on his last start before finishing with a rattle. That was his first run over fences for nearly two years, and hopefully, the experience will have stood him in good stead and he is another with a good chance for us here.
Hayd 20th Feb (2m6f Hunt Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 20 February, 5.00pm
|Bob And Co
|The Worlds End
|Wishing And Hoping
|Garde Ville
|Sam Red
|Quite By Chance
|Ravished
|Ennistown
|Bally Beaufort
|Special Wells
