To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Details on our Free Bet offer

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Olly Murphy: Itchy Feet and The Worlds End have good chances at Haydock

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy has two strong chances at Haydock on Saturday, including Itchy Feet

Olly Murphy has two runners for Saturday's card at Haydock Park, including stable-star Itchy Feet, and the Betfair Ambassador gives his thoughts on their chances...

2019 Supreme third heads back over hurdles

14:05 - Itchy Feet

Itchy Feet reverts back to hurdles and we're stepping him up to a trip he is yet to run over. Adrian Heskin sits on him for the first time and he's in very good form. I think he will stay the trip well and hopefully back over the smaller obstacles, we'll see a spark of revival.

Experience last time may stand him in good stead

17:00 - The Worlds End

The Worlds End made a back mistake at Warwick at a crucial time on his last start before finishing with a rattle. That was his first run over fences for nearly two years, and hopefully, the experience will have stood him in good stead and he is another with a good chance for us here.

Hayd 20th Feb (2m6f Hunt Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bob And Co
The Worlds End
Wishing And Hoping
Garde Ville
Sam Red
Quite By Chance
Ravished
Ennistown
Bally Beaufort
Special Wells
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Olly Murphy

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles