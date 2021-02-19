Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Cheekpieces on Cyrname for Betfair Ascot Chase bid

Weight in Kapcorse's favour

14:25 - Kapcorse

He was off for a long time before an encouraging run at Newbury in November when he briefly looked like getting involved until tiring in the closing stages. While he has had a few issues he does have a nice light racing weight and seems to be just coming to himself. I just hope he handles the ground which looks as though it could be really testing.

Malaya has a nice each-way chance

15:00 - Malaya

She is a hold up horse who has been finding life tough in handicaps this season since chasing home Kid Commando at this track late in October. But she ran well last time over the minimum trip at Kempton and definitely wants this step up to two-and-a-half miles now. With course, trip and ground in her favour Malaya has a nice each-way chance.

No. 9 Malaya (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 136

If headgear works, Cyrname will be go very close

15:35 - Cyrname

I run two in this and Harry Cobden has chosen to ride Cyrname who looked so good at Wetherby in the Charlie Hall Chase before running way below expectations in the King George V1 Chase on Boxing Day. He was half asleep at the start that day and was never really travelling in behind horses. Harry felt Cyrname was sulking at Kempton so we are trying cheekpieces to sharpen him up. When we tried them on him at home a week ago they had a positive effect and certainly woke him up. If they work as well at Ascot then he has to have a big chance over a trip and track that play to his strengths.

Tommy is looking terrific

15:35 - Master Tommytucker

I've always rated him highly and he has earned a shot at this Grade 1 level after some impressive performances this season.

He is in serious order at home, working great, looks amazing and everything is in place for a big run.

While his jumping in the past was an issue it was very good at Haydock and Cheltenham earlier in the season and he was foot perfect at Kempton last time bar one blemish at the last fence.

