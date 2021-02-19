Paul Nicholls: Bob and Co can end day on a high note at Haydock

Haydock

Interesting to see how he gets on with Aintree in mind

15:14 - Monmiral

He is a gorgeous recruit from France who has made a stylish winning debut for us at Exeter before again impressing in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Doncaster. This race has always been been the plan for Monmiral before he by-passes Cheltenham and heads to Aintree. It will be interesting to see how he gets on against Nassalem who is one of the best juveniles this season.

Solid claims for horse who continues to please

16:25 - Young Buck

He doubled his score for the season with a comfortable success from the front in heavy ground at Chepstow earlier this month. He won nicely despite idling in front that day in first time cheek pieces, continues to please at home, stays well, is now rated 133 and has solid claims in this more competitive Grade 2 novice hurdle. It will help if he gets a lead for longer at Haydock.

Should take the beating before going to Cheltenham

17:00 - Bob And Co

No. 1 Bob And Co (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 146

He was in top form in Hunter chases this time last year, winning twice ridden by his enthusiastic owner David Maxwell. The plan was to take him to Aintree for the Foxhunters until racing came to a halt. Bob and Co was struggling a little with his breathing last season so we sorted that out in the summer. He is in really good shape now and should take all the beating in this before heading to Cheltenham for the Hunter Chase for which he is already qualified.

Wincanton

Testing ground should suit

13:05 -Pozo Emery

He is a lovely horse for the future and looked very good when winning for the first time at Chepstow over two and a half miles in December, jumping for fun and finding plenty when challenged late on. While he is dropping back in trip to two miles, the ground is bound to be testing which suits and he should go close again.

More to come before we decide his Cheltenham target

13:38 - Hell Red

He made quite an impact when winning on his debut for us at Chepstow in October but then choked at Cheltenham next time and had a full breathing operation a few days later. There is room for improvement from Hell Red who lacks experience and is entered at Cheltenham in both the Triumph Hurdle and the Boodles 4yo handicap. This race should tell us which way to go with him.

He has plenty in his favour

14:13 - Brelan d'As

He ran very well last time at Ludlow where he was second to Another Venture two months ago. He should appreciate dropping back to two and a half miles, loves deep winter ground and has plenty in his favour in this.

Will love the ground and deserves his chance

15:18 - Friend or Foe

He has progressed well this season but is paying the price now. He was racing off a mark of 128 when scoring impressively at this track in December and is now up to 146 which seems harsh. So he is a bit in nomansland until he goes chasing next season. Friend or Foe was entered in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury and while he has it all to do in this Grade 2 Hurdle, he deserves a crack at a decent prize and will love the ground.

Good chance for nice recruit

15:58 - Take Your Time

He's a nice recruit from point-to-points, stays well and has been running consistently this winter, winning at Lingfield and finishing third to the smart novice Sizeable Sam on his most recent start at Wincanton in January. When Bryony Frost rode him Lingfield she timed her winning run to perfection. Good chance.

Flyer the pick of my pair

16:33 - Fabulous Saga & Shantou Flyer

Fabulous Saga was running for the first time in over 1,000 days when pulling up at Cheltenham two months ago on his first start over fences. He needs to get some miles on the clock after such a long absence and will probably need this second outing to sharpen him up. He looks on a stiff enough mark at this stage of his career and could do with being dropped a few pounds.

Shantou Flyer gave his owner rider David Maxwell a great spin when they finished third in last year's Foxhunters at Cheltenham. With amateurs currently unable to ride in races we have switched Shantou Flyer to handicaps for the time being and he ran well for a long way at this track early this month. He tired late on that day and that run should have put him spot on for this with Angus Cheleda's 7lbs claim a handy bonus.