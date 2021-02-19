Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

- Trainer: David Pipe
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Ascot on Saturday...
"There should be better still to come from David Pipe's charge and he looks well worth his place in this company."
Remastered always appealed as the type to make a better chaser than a hurdler, and he duly made the perfect start to life over fences with a victory at Carlisle in November, matching the useful form he had shown over the smaller obstacles at his first attempt over fences. Stepped back up in trip, he made it two wins from two over fences with success in a match at Wetherby last time, travelling well and quickening clear passing two out, eased down in the final 100 yards. There should be better still to come from David Pipe's charge and he looks well worth his place in this company.
Master Tommytucker - 15:35 Ascot
Master Tommytucker has more or less gone from strength to strength this season, landing back-to-back races at Huntingdon and Haydock, before bouncing back from a disappointing display at Cheltenham to regain the winning thread in a Kempton Grade 2 last time, making all in impressive fashion. That form should be viewed positively and this front runner is taken to lower the colours of his stablemate Cyrname, provided he produces a clean round of jumping.
Hughie Morrison's yard tend to perform pretty well in this sphere, and Miss Fairfax showed plenty to work on by the end of her debut at Hereford last month. Initially it looked as though greenness would hold her back, but after laboring for much of the race she rallied from three furlongs out and finished with plenty of running left, nearly getting up for second. She should come on for that experience and is a confident selection to open her account.
Smart Stat
GALLYHILL - 13:15 Ascot
46% - Nico de Boinville's strike rate on hurdling favourites
