Glorious Goodwood Day Three Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Thursday

Mark Milligan: "As I type this on Wednesday morning, the weather forecast for Goodwood is very much up in the air so to speak, with the possibility of heavy thunderstorms moving on in Wednesday afternoon, which would obviously have a bearing on Thursday's ground if accurate.

"I'm going to proceed on the basis that if the ground does soften up, the selections in today's column should be well enough equipped to cope with it.

"Palace Green made what was essentially his debut (unseated rider leaving stalls on his first start) on easy ground at Bath and, being a son of Sea The Moon, he shouldn't be inconvenienced if the going turns on the soft side in the opening 1m 2f handicap.

"Richard Hughes' gelding was off the mark in novice company at Kempton in April before running third in a handicap at York next time, but it's his most recent start at Royal Ascot that makes him of interest here.

"That came in the Golden Gates Handicap, where he was unlucky not to finish quite a lot closer, and that despite having taken a strong grip, still pulling when caught in a pocket briefly three furlongs out before meeting far worse trouble in the straight.

"He finished with plenty of running left that day, shaping as if there was a big summer handicap in him.

"A decent middle draw in stall seven should enable Oisin Murphy to work out a good trip on a horse who retains plenty of potential."

Timeform: "Midnight Gun's new connections also had very promising two-year-old The Strikin Viking on their pre-Goodwood shopping list and he can complete a quick double on the card for the Wathnan team in the Richmond Stakes (14:25).

"Previously with Kevin Ryan, he already looks a smart colt in the making after just two starts. He was impressive on his debut in a maiden at York in June when soon travelling powerfully in front and quickening clear to beat Tiger Mask who finished fourth in the Vintage Stakes here on Tuesday. That was a good performance on the clock, too, and The Strikin Viking enhanced his reputation when pitched into Group 2 company on his next start in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh.

"While he found Aidan O'Brien's Henri Matisse half a length too good in the end, the winner looks one of the best two-year-old colts seen out so far and The Strikin Viking travelled best for much of the race suggesting there's plenty more to come from him. That form looks a cut above anything his rivals have produced to date and The Strikin Viking is fully 8lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings ahead of Tropical Storm and Billboard Star, runners-up in the Norfolk Stakes and July Stakes respectively."

Ryan Moore: "Sayedaty Sadaty and Bellum Justum probably bring the best form to the table, but my colt possibly has the more upside after just two starts and two wins, though he does carry a 3lb penalty. He shaped as though this longer trip would suit when he did it snugly for me last time, so I'd be hopeful he can go close. That penalty for his Group 3 win last time is not ideal, though."

Kevin Blake: "For all the proven class of Emily Upjohn, it is the Aidan O'Brien-trained Opera Singer that will be the focus of a great amount of excitement prior to this race. The European Champion Two-Year-Old Filly last year, she met with a setback in the string that denied her the opportunity to contest the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

"She was back in time for the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but her trainer couldn't stress enough that he felt she was a long way short of full fitness and was running with a view to bringing her on to get her to the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"In that context, Opera Singer ran a huge race to finish third to Fallen Angel. The hope was that she would come on significantly from that run and produce an even better effort in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"However, my own concern prior to that race was she was quite a different type to her three main rivals that day. Porta Fortuna, Ramatuelle and Elmalka were all fast-striding miling types in mechanical terms and the fear was that the slower-striding middle-distance type Opera Singer might be vulnerable to the pace of her rivals around that round mile.

"As it transpired, Opera Singer ran a huge race, pressing the pace and keeping on strongly only to be out-speeded by the top-class Porta Fortuna in the closing stages.

"Opera Singer's mechanics and physique have suggested from an early stage that a mile-and-a-quarter or even further will be her best trips. What she has shown so much over a mile is a testament to her talent and the promise of even better now that she steps up in trip should be obvious.

"Of course, Emily Upjohn has been there, done it and has the rating to prove it. Opera Singer promises that she can do it but has to deliver now on her first test against her elders. While that will be no easy task, the fact that Opera Singer is so straightforward in tactical terms compared to Emily Upjohn will potentially make her transition into this stronger company that bit smoother.

"Ryan Moore is likely to roll forward from stall eight on Opera Singer and will have the luxury of playing the race whatever way he finds it. His mount can make the running, sit prominent with or without cover or take her time. That versatility in the hands of a jockey as class as Ryan Moore is a potent weapon and Opera Singer is favoured to get the job done."

Tipman Tips: "This is a very competitive renewal and plenty of cases can be made here. Brighton Boy has shown improvement with each run so far and that included a very decent win last time out.

"He is up in class here today but there is no reason why he can't step forward again slightly up in trip. He looks to be on a very lenient mark here and Oisin Murphy takes the ride so he looks very promising."

Daryl Carter: "Clive Cox won this race in 2022 with a filly similar to Unbreak My Heart - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and it may pay to give the daughter of Showcasing some support on this handicap debut.

"The three-year-old has been crying out for faster ground, and today's surface, along with this fast five-furlong at Goodwood, may prove ideal circumstances for her to build on the promise of her last two runs in Group and Listed company at Sandown.

"Undoubtedly, the ground went against her in the Group 3 Coral Charge last time. Still, her previous outing in the Scurry Stakes saw her denied a clear run continuously behind the smart Adaay In Devon and subsequent York winner Flora Of Bermuda, who finished first and second. The third from that race bolted up at Naas in a Listed event next time, and the fifth was narrowly beaten in the Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes at Royal Ascot before landing a handicap from a rating of 91 at Newmarket.

"That single piece of form is valuable in the context of this race, and she now has conditions much more in her favour down into the lowest grade race she has contested (Class 3). She races from a fair mark of 95 and can make her presence felt from what looks like a good draw alongside the favourite.

"Back her at 10/111.00 or bigger."

Ryan Moore: "By American Pharoah out of Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry, she has the pedigree and she goes well. The 7f is a good starting point for her.t"

Daryl Carter: "Treasure Time - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has done nothing but improve this season, and his form has worked out exceptionally well. Switched to turf for only the second time in his career in June, he was unlucky not to finish much closer to the winner Native King at Chester following strong market support had his rider not got into trouble on the inside.

"As many William Haggas tend to do, he has improved with each race and fended off the useful subsequent winner Jungle Mac at Newmarket, proving strong at the finish, with an effort backed up by the clock. He followed that run up with another brilliant run at Newmarket when he moved up to 1m, again clocking an excellent speed figure, when he was only run down late by a Godolphin improver who looked bound for Group company.

"He has a big pot in him, and this track should play to his strengths. The return to a quick surface from a good draw in stall seven adds to his appeal.

"Back the selection at 11/26.50 or bigger - that is his basement price."