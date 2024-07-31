Glorious Goodwood Day Three Tips: Mark Milligan fancies a trio in the ITV races

Mark has three bets on Thursday

As I type this on Wednesday morning, the weather forecast for Goodwood is very much up in the air so to speak, with the possibility of heavy thunderstorms moving on in Wednesday afternoon, which would obviously have a bearing on Thursday's ground if accurate.

I'm going to proceed on the basis that if the ground does soften up, the selections in today's column should be well enough equipped to cope with it.

Palace Green made what was essentially his debut (unseated rider leaving stalls on his first start) on easy ground at Bath and, being a son of Sea The Moon, he shouldn't be inconvenienced if the going turns on the soft side in the opening 1m 2f handicap.

Richard Hughes' gelding was off the mark in novice company at Kempton in April before running third in a handicap at York next time, but it's his most recent start at Royal Ascot that makes him of interest here.

That came in the Golden Gates Handicap, where he was unlucky not to finish quite a lot closer, and that despite having taken a strong grip, still pulling when caught in a pocket briefly three furlongs out before meeting far worse trouble in the straight.

He finished with plenty of running left that day, shaping as if there was a big summer handicap in him.

A decent middle draw in stall seven should enable Oisin Murphy to work out a good trip on a horse who retains plenty of potential.

Recommended Bet Back Palace Green in the 13:50 Goodwood SBK 11/2

While not the most original selection, The Strikin Viking should take all the beating in the following 6f Group 2 Richmond Stakes.

Trained by Kevin Ryan on his two starts to date, he's been sold to Wathnan Racing and I'm expecting them to get a quick return on their investment here, with Hamad Al Jehani taking over the training.

The son of Inns Of Court created on a fine impression when winning on debut at York, that coming on an easy surface, travelling powerfully before quickening away from a subsequent winner in the final furlong.

There was enough in that performance for connections to fast-track him to Group 2 company in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh next time, where he ran a fine race to finish second to a highly promising Aidan O'Brien youngster, Henri Matisse, who looks a Group 1 winner in waiting.

The Strikin Viking himself was well clear of the third that day, running to a level that would have been good enough to win three of the last six renewals.

He faces nothing of Henri Matisse's potential here and it will be a big surprise to me if he's beaten, with quotes of odds against looking more than fair.

Recommended Bet Back The Strikin Viking EXC 2.2+

The obvious starting point in the 1m 4f Group 3 Gordon Stakes - essentially a trial for the St Leger in September - is with Aidan O'Brien's unbeaten Jan Brueghel, who bolted up at the Curragh on debut and then took a step up to pattern company in his stride when winning the International Stakes at the Curragh.

He clearly has bags of potential, but Goodwood is a tricky track for an inexperienced horse and I'm not sure I want to be with him at odds-on.

Although possibly a touch quirky, it's likely Jamie Spencer can get the best out of Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty, who makes his debut for the David Simcock stable having been acquired by Australian Bloodstock, with a campaign down under the long-term aim.

He's got a stamina-laden pedigree, so it was no surprise he showed improved form stepped up to this trip for the first time at Epsom, and that stamina could be further drawn out if the thunderstorms arrive and the ground gets testing.

At around 7/24.50, he looks a sporting bet against the short-priced favourite.