Lucky 15 Tips for Day Three at 2024 Glorious Goodwood: Tipman's 4373/1 four-fold for Thursday
It's day three of Glorious Goodwood on Thursday and Tipman has selected a Lucky 15 bet that can be backed at enormous odds...
-
Into Battle gets peak trip to get the four-fold started
-
Three more follow as Tipman aims for big winner
-
Glorious Lucky 15 can be backed at 4373/1
-
Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood
13:50 Goodwood - Into Battle
Into Battle (Ire)
- J: Hollie Doyle
- T: Ed Walker
- F: 51-153
Into Battle is arguably back at his peak trip here, having been tried a little further in recent efforts. He steps up in class after winning last time out but has only been raised 1lb. Looks progressive and Hollie Doyle booked for the first time is another positive. Looks a bit bigger in the market than he should be.
16:10 Goodwood - Brighton Boy
Brighton Boy (Ire)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Andrew Balding
- F: 521
This is a very competitive renewal and plenty of cases can be made here. Brighton Boy has shown improvement with each run so far and that included a very decent win last time out. He is up in class here today but there is no reason why he can't step forward again slightly up in trip. He looks to be on a very lenient mark here and Oisin Murphy takes the ride so he looks very promising.
16:45 Goodwood - Grandlad
Grandlad (Ire)
- J: Adam Farragher
- T: James Horton
- F: 2411816
Grandlad comes from a stable who are bang in form at the moment and a line can be put through his last effort when the good to soft ground does not suit. He should have faster ground here and no reason why he can't bounce back to form. He drops in grade here and looks on a very dangerous mark. If putting in his usual level of performance, he should be running into places at the very least.
17:55 Goodwood - Sir Gabrial
Sir Gabrial
- J: Kieran O'Neill
- T: Alice Haynes
- F: 41-471
Sir Gabrial is another runner up in class here but he was very impressive when winning at Salisbury. He was a seven-length winner that day and has gone up 6lbs for this. But he is due to go up another 6lbs, so he looks well in. He receives some weight from the field too and has some leading claims if confirming the form of that previous race.
Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Three Rides: Lets Go Champ primed for big Galway Plate run
