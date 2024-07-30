Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Three Rides: Lets Go Champ primed for big Galway Plate Run

Rachael Blackmore has three rides on Day Three of the Galway Festival

Lets Go Champ can go well in feature Galway Plate

She's A Fine Wine primed for a big run

🗣️ Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore is back with the latest insight and analysis on her rides throughout the week at the Galway Festival.



I'm looking forward to riding She's A Fine Wine in the mares' handicap hurdle on Wednesday.

She was good in Ballinrobe last time, she stayed on well to get the better of Je T'Ai Porte, who won a novice chase at Roscommon next time.

She's A Fine Wine hasn't run since then, but she goes well fresh. That Ballinrobe run was her first run since Christmas, and she won her maiden hurdle on her first run for Henry back in October. She is lightly raced, she's going well at home, and there could be more to come from her.

It's great to have such a good ride in the Galway Plate, one of the highlights of the meeting, one of the National Hunt highlights of the summer.

We were very happy with him at the Punchestown Festival last time. That was a really competitive handicap chase and he won well, he always travelled well for me and he stayed on strongly from the second last fence.

The Galway Plate was top of his list for his next outing after that, and all has gone well with him in the meantime. I worked him last week and he worked well.

It's a really competitive race, as you would expect. Henry has four horses in the race, they all go there with chances, but Lets Go Champ has a good profile coming into the race, and we couldn't be happier with him.

20:15 Galway - Mr Adjudicator

It was good to pick up the ride on Mr Adjudicator in the final race on Wednesday, the two-mile handicap.

He hasn't run in a long time, his last run was in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown in 2022, over a year and a half ago, but that isn't a worry given that he is trained by Willie Mullins.

He is a classy horse, he won the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown, and he finished second in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and in the Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle at Punchestown as a juvenile hurdler, and he goes well at Galway. He finished fourth in the Connacht Hotel Handicap there in 2019, and he won the big Guinness Handicap over a mile and a half there four days later.

He has run just three times since then and, if he can get back to that type of form, then he wouldn't be without a chance.