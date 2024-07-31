Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day Three Rides: Opera Singer the one to beat in Nassau Stakes
It is the third day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival and Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has eight rides across the afternoon. Read here his insight and analysis on all his chances on Thursday...
-
Ryan Moore has eight rides on the third day of Glorious Goodwood
-
Opera Singer can improve for step up to 1m2f in Nassau Stakes
-
Qirat can be seen to better effect at Goodwood
-
Jan Breughel can go close in Group 3 contest
-
Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood
13:50 Goodwood - Watcha Matey
Watcha Matey
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Hugo Palmer
- F: 2310-1186
I haven't ridden him before but he has run well in defeat since winning a couple earlier in the season, including when eighth off this mark in the Britannia. This is the furthest he has raced over and hopefully it will suit.
14:25 Goodwood - The Waco Kid
The Waco Kid (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Hugo Palmer
- F: 41
The Strikin Viking is clearly the one to beat in here and my colt needs to step up markedly on the form of his Newbury novice win to be competitive here. But he looked useful there and this is only his third start, so let's see.
15:00 Goodwood - Jan Brueghel
Jan Brueghel (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 11
Sayedaty Sadaty and Bellum Justum probably bring the best form to the table, but my colt possibly has the more upside after just two starts and two wins, though he does carry a 3lb penalty. He shaped as though this longer trip would suit when he did it snugly for me last time, so I'd be hopeful he can go close. That penalty for his Group 3 win last time is not ideal, though.
15:35 Goodwood - Opera Singer
Opera Singer (Usa)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 81211-32
She is another of ours stepping up 2f, and we think she could relish it. A highly impressive winner of the Boussac last season, she probably at least ran up to that level in defeat at Royal Ascot last time, and this Justify filly can hopefully step it up another level over this 1m2f trip.
Emily Upjohn is obviously a serious threat but I like to think Opera Singer is the one to beat. She still has plenty of upside, I feel.
16:10 Goodwood - Fred On Fire
Fred On Fire (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Hugo Palmer
- F: 13
I ride another for Hugo here and hopefully a mark of 85 gives this Mehmas colt a chance. The step up to 7f should definitely suit on pedigree
16:45 Goodwood - Kendall Roy
Kendall Roy
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Miss Kate McGivern, Ireland
- F: 1-1121021
He makes a quick reappearance under a penalty after winning at Cork last weekend. I wouldn't say I know a lot about him but he clearly has his chance.
17:20 Goodwood - Dreamy
Dreamy (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F:
By American Pharoah out of Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry, she has the pedigree and she goes well. The 7f is a good starting point for her.
17:55 Goodwood - Qirat
Qirat
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Ralph Beckett
- F: 312-165
I rode him to finish fifth at Newmarket last time and he may well be seen to better effect here, a course he won on earlier in the season.
Now read more tips, previews and insight on Betting.Betfair
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Wednesday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Maljoom can cause a Sussex surprise at Goodwood
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips: Kevin Blake backs Ryan Moore and Henry Longfellow for Sussex glory
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Three Rides: Lets Go Champ primed for big Galway Plate Run
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day Two Rides: Henry Longfellow can run a big race in the Sussex Stakes