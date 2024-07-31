Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day Three Rides: Opera Singer the one to beat in Nassau Stakes

Ryan Moore has eight rides on the third day of Glorious Goodwood

Opera Singer can improve for step up to 1m2f in Nassau Stakes

Qirat can be seen to better effect at Goodwood

Jan Breughel can go close in Group 3 contest

I haven't ridden him before but he has run well in defeat since winning a couple earlier in the season, including when eighth off this mark in the Britannia. This is the furthest he has raced over and hopefully it will suit.

The Strikin Viking is clearly the one to beat in here and my colt needs to step up markedly on the form of his Newbury novice win to be competitive here. But he looked useful there and this is only his third start, so let's see.

Sayedaty Sadaty and Bellum Justum probably bring the best form to the table, but my colt possibly has the more upside after just two starts and two wins, though he does carry a 3lb penalty. He shaped as though this longer trip would suit when he did it snugly for me last time, so I'd be hopeful he can go close. That penalty for his Group 3 win last time is not ideal, though.

She is another of ours stepping up 2f, and we think she could relish it. A highly impressive winner of the Boussac last season, she probably at least ran up to that level in defeat at Royal Ascot last time, and this Justify filly can hopefully step it up another level over this 1m2f trip.

Emily Upjohn is obviously a serious threat but I like to think Opera Singer is the one to beat. She still has plenty of upside, I feel.

I ride another for Hugo here and hopefully a mark of 85 gives this Mehmas colt a chance. The step up to 7f should definitely suit on pedigree

He makes a quick reappearance under a penalty after winning at Cork last weekend. I wouldn't say I know a lot about him but he clearly has his chance.

By American Pharoah out of Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry, she has the pedigree and she goes well. The 7f is a good starting point for her.

17:55 Goodwood - Qirat

I rode him to finish fifth at Newmarket last time and he may well be seen to better effect here, a course he won on earlier in the season.