Glorious Goodwood Day One Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Tuesday

Ryan Moore's analysis on his Day One Glorious Goodwood Rides

Day one tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake, Mark Milligan and more

Goodwood Cup the feature race of the day

Insight, tips and analysis for Tuesday's action

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day's racing on the first day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival.

Listen to Day One Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

Glorious Goodwood gets underway on Tuesday with what on the face of it looks a trappy 18-runner handicap.

However, it has the potential to be blown apart by one who won't be in handicaps for much longer and is surely bound for Group races.

Enfjaar very much looked a pattern performer in the making when following up his debut success with an impressive win at Chelmsford on only his second start.

He appeared to be found out by inexperience when plunged into the Jersey stakes straight after that, but has been brought along patiently since then, those tactics rewards with a comeback success returned to Chelmsford in June.

It was his last race, although that very much confirms he's a Group performer in waiting, comfortably taking the John Smith's Cup at York in the style of one who was simply a cut above his handicap mark of 99.

A 6lb rise for that hardly looks punitive and there are very few in this who have the potential to go to much better things, for all that the field is a big one.

As ever at Goodwood, some luck will be needed, but Enfjaar really should go in again provided he gets a clean trip.

Recommended Bet Back Enfjaar in the 13:50 Goodwood EXC 4.0+

This doesn't look like a deep renewal, and with the favourite, The Parthenon, having made heavy weather of his latest run, which clocked the slowest of all three seven-furlong contests by a good margin, he must be taken on.

Tiger Mask - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has impressed in three starts, and with no stand-out candidate for this race, there could be an upset. On his debut, he was a big eye-catcher, over six furlongs at Haydock, when he finished with a plum. He then improved to reverse the form with the runner-up at York in a hot race.

He chased home The Strikin Viking, who has since gone close to landing a Group 2 in Ireland, and that form looks very strong. The selection clocked excellent closing sectionals in a well-run race and finished with plenty of running left.

When moved up to a more suitable distance last time at Ascot, he effortlessly made all, and Karl Burke's youngster has lots more to offer yet.

Despite his rating (Marbaan won this rated 89), he can play a strong hand in this. He is expected to push forward from stall five and be strong at the death.

Tiger Mask looks like a cracking each-way option at 14/115.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Goodwood - Back Tiger Mask SBK 20/1

So, who does a well-run race over this course and distance promise to suit best? I believe the answer is the Ralph Beckett-trained Kinross.

Now, of course, we are dealing with a seven-year-old gelding that has been below his best in his two starts so far this season. It wouldn't be unreasonable to ask the question whether this may be indicative of some deterioration in his capabilities at what is becoming a more advanced age. However, I would offer the mitigation that neither of those starts allowed him the chance to fully prove how much ability he retains.

The first start came in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle on the Tapeta surface, with it being just the third time that Kinross had raced on an artificial surface. Given it was also his first start of the year, it would be tough to judge him too harshly on what was a fine ¾-length to Montassib. His second outing came in the July Cup and he looked to find that test to be too sharp for him on good ground at this stage of his career.

However, he will have no excuses in the Lennox Stakes. Seven furlongs at Goodwood has always seemed to suit him well and any remaining ease in the ground will be a help to him. As well as that, the projected strong pace of the race will also suit him well. He is drawn widest and is likely to drop into cover with a view to striking late as he has so often in his career.

This race is likely to give Kinross the best opportunity he's had this year to show the world how much ability he retains. Whether he'd even need to come back to his very best to win this is open to question, but if he can bounce back to anywhere close to it, he is likely to run a big race at what appeals as being a fair price.

Recommended Bet Back Kinross in the 15:00 Goodwood SBK 11/4

There'd be a few in here whose chance you have to respect but my horse is clearly the one to beat. After a couple of warm-up wins in lesser company, I loved the way he did it for me at Royal Ascot last time, which was probably his best effort since his unbeaten 2022 season, which included a defeat of Stradivarius in this race. He is in good shape for this.

Fair Wind ended last season on a high note with a win at Windsor and he has carried on the good work this year, winning two of his four starts, including at Ascot last time.

Fair Wind is progressing well and he took another step forward to score at Ascot where he impressed with the good turn of foot he found to quicken into the lead half a furlong out to win a shade cosily, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one likely to remain of interest.

The runner-up has given the form a boost by winning back at Ascot on Saturday and Fair Wind still looks fairly treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, especially as he remains open to further progress. This sharper test shouldn't be an issue as Fair Wind also showed a good turn of foot when winning over this course and distance in May.

Recommended Bet Back Fair Wind in the 16:10 at Goodwood SBK 3/1

I didn't ride him on his debut, or in the maiden itself, but he looks to have shaped very promisingly at Newbury earlier in the month, especially since he slightly blew the start. This is a competitive maiden, as you'd expect for the money, but he has a fair chance on what he showed first time up.

Another course and distance winner from the 1 start here so that's a positive and not many of these have masses of experience so it makes sense to go with one who's been here and done it at the prices. Been much improved this year since going handicapping and conditions look to be spot on for her here too. Is a strong finisher as shown when winning here and that could prove vital once again in the final stages provided she doesn't run in to any trouble.

Executive Decision was disappointing towards the end of last season and has yet to win in three outings this year, but there have been more encouraging signs of late and she looks to be coming back to the boil.

Executive Decision had the hood that she wore for her two victories last season refitted at Epsom on her penultimate start and she took a big step back in the right direction, making some encouraging late headway in fourth. She also shaped with promise when fourth at Ascot a few weeks ago and can perhaps have that effort marked up slightly as she had to make her ground away from the main action.

She's been falling in the weights so is now only 3 lb higher than when successful in this race last season and is 3 lb lower than her last winning mark so she's clearly leniently treated if firing on all cylinders - she's 3 lb clear on Timeform's ratings.