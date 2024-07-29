Tuesday Goodwood Racing Tips: Executive Decision can deliver at Goodwood say Timeform

Enfjaar can take next step on path to Group races

The valuable John Smith's Cup is usually a really competitive affair but, despite looking like a particularly strong edition, the latest renewal was won by Enfjaar with a degree of comfort.

Enfjaar, who had been gelded prior to his seasonal reappearance, won in good style on his return at Chelmsford last month and then built on that display at York where he was well on top at the finish despite racing close to the strong gallop and threatening to over-race.

The style of that success, in a race that looks likely to provide strong form, suggests that Enfjaar is likely to make his mark in Group races so he holds strong claims in another handicap here off a 6 lb higher mark. He tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb and his lightly raced and progressive profile offers hope of further improvement to come.

Fair Wind ended last season on a high note with a win at Windsor and he has carried on the good work this year, winning two of his four starts, including at Ascot last time.

Fair Wind is progressing well and he took another step forward to score at Ascot where he impressed with the good turn of foot he found to quicken into the lead half a furlong out to win a shade cosily, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one likely to remain of interest.

The runner-up has given the form a boost by winning back at Ascot on Saturday and Fair Wind still looks fairly treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, especially as he remains open to further progress. This sharper test shouldn't be an issue as Fair Wind also showed a good turn of foot when winning over this course and distance in May.

Executive Decision was disappointing towards the end of last season and has yet to win in three outings this year, but there have been more encouraging signs of late and she looks to be coming back to the boil.

Executive Decision had the hood that she wore for her two victories last season refitted at Epsom on her penultimate start and she took a big step back in the right direction, making some encouraging late headway in fourth. She also shaped with promise when fourth at Ascot a few weeks ago and can perhaps have that effort marked up slightly as she had to make her ground away from the main action.

She's been falling in the weights so is now only 3 lb higher than when successful in this race last season and is 3 lb lower than her last winning mark so she's clearly leniently treated if firing on all cylinders - she's 3 lb clear on Timeform's ratings.