Glorious Goodwood Day One Tips: Enfjaar leads Mark Milligan's Tuesday trio

Mark has three bets on Tuesday

Enfjaar a Group horse in a handicap

O'Brien to win Vintage a for a fourth time

Godolphin can take the Lennox

Glorious Goodwood gets underway on Tuesday with what on the face of it looks a trappy 18-runner handicap.

However, it has the potential to be blown apart by one who won't be in handicaps for much longer and is surely bound for Group races.

Enfjaar very much looked a pattern performer in the making when following up his debut success with an impressive win at Chelmsford on only his second start.

He appeared to be found out by inexperience when plunged into the Jersey stakes straight after that, but has been brought along patiently since then, those tactics rewards with a comeback success returned to Chelmsford in June.

It was his last race, although that very much confirms he's a Group performer in waiting, comfortably taking the John Smith's Cup at York in the style of one who was simply a cut above his handicap mark of 99.

A 6lb rise for that hardly looks punitive and there are very few in this who have the potential to go to much better things, for all that the field is a big one.

As ever at Goodwood, some luck will be needed, but Enfjaar really should go in again provided he gets a clean trip.

Recommended Bet Back Enfjaar EXC 4.0+

Aidan O'Brien has won the 7f Group 2 Vintage Stakes three times previously and can make it four courtesy of The Parthenon.

This son of Kingman is from a family that connections know well and it's probably quite telling that he was thought enough of to make his debut at Group 3 level, finishing fifth in the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh in May.

That experience wasn't lost on him and he got off the mark at the second time of asking dropped back into a maiden at Gowran last month, never stronger than at the finish as he stepped up to 7f.

There's clearly plenty more to come form The Parthenon and he looks a straightforward type, which can be a big bonus on a track such as this.

There are several in the field also open to improvement, the pick of them probably Andrew Balding's Cool Hoof Luke, who didn't run at all badly when fourth in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

It may also be worth keeping an eye on the once-raced Wolf Of Badenoch after his cosy debut success at Doncaster, though it's possible this could come a bit soon in his development.

Recommended Bet Back The Parthenon EXC 3.5+

This year's renewal of the 7f Group 2 Lennox Stakes looks a cracker and there's sure to be plenty of support for Kinross, who's a specialist in this race and at this distance.

Ralph Beckett's admirable seven-year-old has won the Lennox twice previously and was second on the other occasion he contested it, so another big run looks on the cards.

However, I'm going to take him on with Noble Dynasty, a six-year-old who's returned in fine form this season having missed 2023.

Charlie Appleby's son of Dubawi was a ready winner of a handicap on the Newmarket Rowley Mile in May, taking care of English Oak, who went in subsequently at Royal Ascot and reopposes in this contest.

Noble Dynasty followed that up with a gritty win over Nostrum in listed race on the July course last time and looks well worth another crack at Group company.

The aforementioned English Oak was a big improver last time and it would be no surprise if he gets a bit closer to the selection here, while surprise Lockinge winner Audience is also considered, though this may not pan out all that well for him with other forward-going types in the line-up.