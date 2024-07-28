Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day One Rides: Kyprios tough to beat in Goodwood Cup
It is the first day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival and Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has four rides across the card. Read here his insight and analysis on all his chances on Tuesday...
Ryan Moore has four rides on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood
Kyprios the star on day one and is the one to beat
The Pathenon can show what he is made of
Aerion Power weighted to go well
13:50 Goodwood - Aerion Power
Aerion Power (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Sir Michael Stoute
- F: 9/4343-010
He was third here in 2021 and won well at Nottingham two starts ago. He clearly didn't run up to that level of form under a penalty in the Hunt Cup last time but he is 3lb lower here and he has his chance, even if drawn 15.
14:25 Goodwood - The Parthenon
The Parthenon (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 51
He has missed his last two planned engagements but hopefully he can show what he is capable of here. Of course, he has to step up a fair bit from the bare form of his Gowran Park win in June but we think he is well worth his chance in this company.
15:35 Goodwood - Kyprios
Kyprios (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 111/22-111
There'd be a few in here whose chance you have to respect but my horse is clearly the one to beat. After a couple of warm-up wins in lesser company, I loved the way he did it for me at Royal Ascot last time, which was probably his best effort since his unbeaten 2022 season, which included a defeat of Stradivarius in this race. He is in good shape for this.
16:45 Goodwood - I Maximus
I Maximus
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Richard Hughes
- F: 3
I didn't ride him on his debut, or in the maiden itself, but he looks to have shaped very promisingly at Newbury earlier in the month, especially since he slightly blew the start. This is a competitive maiden, as you'd expect for the money, but he has a fair chance on what he showed first time up.
