Lucky 15 Tips for Day One at 2024 Glorious Goodwood: Tipman's 5556-1/ four-fold for Tuesday

Ryan Moore ride kicks off Goodwood day one Lucky 15

Three more in the mix for Tipman in day one bet

Glorious Lucky 15 can be backed at 5556/1

Aerion Power makes plenty of appeal at a juicy price in the opener with the formidable Ryan Moore in the saddle. Sir Michael Stoute's horse finished third here in this meeting a few years back over this trip and since then has been running dropped back to a mile. Back at this trip today, on a very good mark, he looks as if he's back at his best after a very good win at Nottingham earlier this year.

Seven-year-old Kinross is older than a few of the main rivals here but he still has the best pedigree when he's on his day in this field and has a brilliant record here from three runs, two wins and a place. Rossa Ryan booked for the ride who's been outstanding all season and a regular winner of big races all year. It's a competitive race but he's very hard to discount being involved here.

JM Jungle was a winner of two handicaps last year, the latter being off a mark of 87. He's been slowly coming down the weights lately and gets here of just a 2lb higher mark. He raced here once over course and distance and that resulted in a win, so that's a positive as the downhill finish here does find a few out. Versatile ground-wise as he's won on soft and fast goings, so no concerns there.

Another course and distance winner from the 1 start here so that's a positive and not many of these have masses of experience so it makes sense to go with one who's been here and done it at the prices. Been much improved this year since going handicapping and conditions look to be spot on for her here too. Is a strong finisher as shown when winning here and that could prove vital once again in the final stages provided she doesn't run in to any trouble.