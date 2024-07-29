Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Kin can prove he's the Goodwood boss

NAP Kinross has optimal conditions to strike

Sir Busker can roll back the years

Chance Burke's Tiger Mask to spring a surprise

Tony Montana - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks overpriced on his York running when getting no luck behind the smart Enfjaar, and it wouldn't be the first time this race has seen a form reversal from the Knavesmire feature.

Tony Montana has a progressive profile and has built up quite the record over today's 10-furlong trip with form figures of 31137103. He has been remarkably consistent when granted the correct conditions. Today, it looks right for him to play a strong hand.

He did the best of those from off the pace at York, denied a clear run and challenged away from the favoured stand-side rail. He was worth upgrading, and in turn, today's favourite may have been slightly flattered.

Furthermore, Tony Montana ran with credit on deep, unfavoured ground here last year over a trip too far. I am happy to put a line through both of his runs at Ascot, as he has performed poorly on both visits to that track, and 10 furlongs on good drying ground is ideal.

A price of 10/111.00 or bigger is worth a win-only play.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Goodwood - Back Tony Montana SBK 14/1

The second selection, in no particular order, is Sir Busker - 22/123.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was treated a little harshly by the handicapper in going up three pounds for finishing fifth at Newcastle back in March. Still, he had started to show signs of a return to form.

He is certainly not the force of old, but he has yet to run on a sound surface in Britain since he finished third in the 2022 Juddmonte at York behind Baaeed.

That seems like an age ago, but if he is going to have a big day, then today might be the time to catch him. He returns to the turf on good ground and is in a handicap for the first time under this scenario.

Furthermore, his Goodwood record is solid. He was second here to Century Dream on his last visit four years ago on unfavoured soft ground. He should have won the Golden Mile the same season but for entirely no run and dotted up in a handicap in 2018.

Lots of water has passed under the bridge since then, but he looked in good health on the AW and has been freshened up for a crack here, so he must be taken seriously. Play at 16/117.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Goodwood - Back Sir Busker SBK 22/1

This doesn't look like a deep renewal, and with the favourite, The Parthenon, having made heavy weather of his latest run, which clocked the slowest of all three seven-furlong contests by a good margin, he must be taken on.

Tiger Mask - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has impressed in three starts, and with no stand-out candidate for this race, there could be an upset. On his debut, he was a big eye-catcher, over six furlongs at Haydock, when he finished with a plum. He then improved to reverse the form with the runner-up at York in a hot race.

He chased home The Strikin Viking, who has since gone close to landing a Group 2 in Ireland, and that form looks very strong. The selection clocked excellent closing sectionals in a well-run race and finished with plenty of running left.

When moved up to a more suitable distance last time at Ascot, he effortlessly made all, and Karl Burke's youngster has lots more to offer yet.

Despite his rating (Marbaan won this rated 89), he can play a strong hand in this. He is expected to push forward from stall five and be strong at the death.

Tiger Mask looks like a cracking each-way option at 14/115.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Goodwood - Back Tiger Mask SBK 20/1

Kinross - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - may not have looked the force of old in recent starts, but they have all come over six furlongs, and his last effort over this trip was when an unlucky half-length second to Kelina in the Group 1 Foret at Longchamp in October last year.

His record over seven furlongs is 211111241 since 2020--six wins, two seconds, and a fourth. Newmarket has never really been his track, and he is seen to best effect when swinging off a bend, grabbing a pause, and quickening on. This track allows him to do that, as his good record here of 1, 2, 1 shows.

Further evidence comes with his form figures when going around a bend reading 211311234111 since 2020 (7-11).

Undoubtedly, the Lennox has been his ultimate target for the season, and just like last year, he has prepped over an inadequate distance of six furlongs. Today, as he did last year, he will take this on the third start of the year.

He has optimum conditions to score. English Oak is feared most, but this is a step up in grade, and it may prove a sharp enough test for one who relishes stiff tracks. Noble Dynasty is best at Newmarket on rattling-fast ground following a 50-day break or more. The rest shouldn't be good enough.

Kinross will have a sound pace to aim at, with Art Power, Pogo, and Audience all likely to force the pace. While he may not be improving, Kinross can have one last hurrah under the correct circumstances.

Odds of 5/23.50 or bigger is good value.