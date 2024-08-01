Glorious Goodwood Day Four Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Friday

Day Three tips from Daryl Carter, Mark Milligan, Alan Dudman and more

King George Qatar Stakes the feature race of the day

Insight, tips and analysis for Tuesday's action

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day's racing on the fourth day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival.

Listen to Day Four Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

Katie Midwinter: "After running a solid race in defeat in the Ascot Stakes, it could be worth sticking with Get Shirty who is only 1lb higher for his fourth-placed finish when last seen.

"Capable of making the frame once again, the eight-year-old appeared suited by the marathon trip at Ascot and is on a workable mark. Sticking around the 2m4f distance seems to be the right decision at this stage in his career, and he can use his stamina to great effect in this contest.

"Although, he is winless in two years, he is 14lbs lower than his last winning mark and has often run well in defeat at generous odds. This is a competitive race but there is plenty to like about Get Shirty, and he could get David O'Meara off to a good start in the opener."

Recommended Bet Back Get Shirty in the 13:50 Goodwood SBK 9/1

Mark Milligan: "Roger Varian's Al Musmak was put up in my ante-post column as a bet to take on the favourite Galen in the 1m Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes and looks an even better prosposition now that Joseph O'Brien's horse doesn't line up.

"The selection was a winner twice last season, including in listed company, and ran a good second to the smart Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket, a horse who's held his own at the top level this year.

"Al Musmak's three-year-old season got off to a bit of a flat start, with disappointing runs in the Dante at York and at Royal Ascot, but he was right back on song in listed company at Newmarket last time, coming home a ready winner.

"He shaped there as if ready to go back up to this sort of level and should take plenty of stopping if in the same form here.

"Al Musmak was 9/25.50 on Sunday, but faces an easier task now and the current 10/34.33 still looks well worth taking."

Recommended Bet Back Al Musmak in the 14:25 Goodwood SBK 3/1

Katie Midwinter: "On a mark of 87, 5lbs lower than when third in the race last year, Dutch Decoy represents great each-way value at the prices.

"Drawn in stall 20, which could prove tricky in a race that usually favours those drawn lower, the seven-year-old may be worth sticking with. He often runs well at this track and his run at Newmarket when last seen was a perfect preparation for this assignment.

"Now back up in class, he will need plenty of luck in-running to claim the main prize, but he is presented with an excellent chance of making the frame at the weights, and should run a big race if the draw doesn't prove too inconvenient.

"I will be taking advantage of the six places on offer with the Sportsbook and backing him each-way."

Recommended Bet

Back Dutch Decoy E/W in the 15:00 Goodwood SBK 12/1

Alan Dudman: "Ponntos is another speedball who likes to dominate and he'll be out wide in 13 with Asfoora on his inside - although that might just suit the Australian against the Gallic scorcher.

"The French 6yo won a Group 2 on his own patch last time in the Prix du Gros-Chene, but that was on heavy and Friday will be a totally different ball game with the fast ground.

"He's the classic back-to-lay bet here from his price of 16/117.00 and would present an opportunity to trade in and out if that's your thing. However, with Goodwood notorious for hard-luck stories, jockey Sabina Mokrosova's lack of know-how around here adds to the puzzling melting pot.

"The price factors in the risk in my opinion."

Recommended Bet Back Ponntos E/W in the 15:35 Goodwood SBK 16/1

Daryl Carter: "Cicero's Gift--11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook--may be pulled out because of the ground, with his trainer explaining he needs it softer following his injury. Still, if he runs, he must go close. In all honesty, most of these in today's conditions race have nowhere else to go, and he arrives firmly on the upward curve. Confidence can be taken from his trainer, who said he wasn't nearly wound up for Sandown and that form looks strong.

"I will keep this short just in case he does pull out. I think he is a potential Group 1 horse who can take advantage of My Prospero's light fitness, and I personally have no ground concerns given his action.

"If the selection does pull out of this contest, I will advise backing Sir Busker, an NR for us, earlier in the week. He is very interesting back on turf and returned to Goodwood, where he holds an excellent record. He wouldn't be any match for the current selection but watch this space. I will update you."

Recommended Bet 16:10 Goodwood - Back Cicero's Gift SBK 11/4

Tipman Tips: "The Dragon King won twice last year on fast ground and looks like getting his ideal conditions again here. The comments from his previous riders have suggested that this fast track at Goodwood will really suit. "

Recommended Bet

Back Tipman's Lucky 15 for Friday at Goodwood SBK 1273/1

Daryl Carter: "Give It To Me OJ -10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has surely been ridden with handicaps in mind in three Maiden and Novice starts, and it's probably no coincidence that Gary Moore used the race he won in 2014 for Champagne Piaff's handicap debut in 2021.

"This could be a warm race, but I don't expect Blake to run. The rest have shown their hand already, and the selection has been granted a good draw in stall six. He caught the eye under what I felt was restraint at Kempton last time when fourth at 33/134.00, and that race has already started to work out well, with the third scoring off 87 on handicap debut.

"He has lots more to offer and looks well worth chancing now that he has switched to this sphere.

"Back him at 10/111.00 or bigger."