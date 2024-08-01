Glorious Goodwood Day Four Tips: Mark Milligan has three fancies at up to 12/1

Mark has three bets on Friday

Handicapper has taken a chance with stayer

Al Musmak will prove hard to beat

Big Evs to reverse Royal Ascot form

With our ante-post selection Manxman unfortunately not lining up in the opening 2m 4f handicap, it's time to looks elsewhere, and I'm intrigued by the claims of 2022 winner Master Milliner.

Emma Lavelle's eight-year-old had a productive time of things in late-2021 and into the following year, winning four handicaps, two of them at York and one at Kempton before proving better than ever when taking this race off a mark of 93.

It clearly all wasn't plain sailing after that as Master Milliner struggled in a couple of races off higher marks before then missing the whole of the 2023 season.

He returned from that long layoff at Royal Ascot, when understandably looking rusty, before shaping as if the run was still needed when down the field at Newbury last time, also not helped by a falsely run race back at 2m.

Master Milliner is a strong stayer and will appreciate returning to this marathon trip, and the handicapper has taken a chance by letting him in off a mark 3lb lower than when successful in this race two years ago.

He could well have been laid out for this, and with six places available on the sportsbook, 12/113.00 looks a cracking each-way play.

Recommended Bet Back Master Milliner each-way, six places in the 13:50 Goodwood SBK 12/1

Roger Varian's Al Musmak was put up in my ante-post column as a bet to take on the favourite Galen in the 1m Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes and looks an even better prosposition now that Joseph O'Brien's horse doesn't line up.

The selection was a winner twice last season, including in listed company, and ran a good second to the smart Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket, a horse who's held his own at the top level this year.

Al Musmak's three-year-old season got off to a bit of a flat start, with disappointing runs in the Dante at York and at Royal Ascot, but he was right back on song in listed company at Newmarket last time, coming home a ready winner.

He shaped there as if ready to go back up to this sort of level and should take plenty of stopping if in the same form here.

Al Musmak was 9/25.50 on Sunday, but faces an easier task now and the current 10/34.33 still looks well worth taking.

Recommended Bet Back Al Musmak in the 14:25 Goodwood SBK 3/1

The 5f King George Qatar Stakes may only have Group 2 status, but it's attracted a Group 1-level field and the key piece of form looks to be Royal Ascot's King Charles III Stakes.

That was won by the Australian mare Asfoora, who stamped herself as just about the best sprinter in Europe with that performance, coming home strongly to get the better of Regional and Big Evs, with several others in this field a bit further back.

However, I feel there are sound reasons for thinking the three-year-old Big Evs can turn the tables at a course that suits him much better than Ascot with its stiff uphill finish.

Mick Appleby's colt won four times as a juvenile, including the Molecomb over this C&D before his season culminated in victory at the Breeders' Cup.

He returned with a ready win in listed company at York before running a blinder at the Royal meeting, travelling with his typical fluency and only giving best in the last half furlong or so.

Asfoora appeared to need every yard of that uphill final furlong at Ascot to get on top and it's not hard to see her getting going just a bit too late to overhaul Big Evs over this much more speed favouring track.

Live In The dream is also a speedster, so Tom Marquand needs to make sure he doesn't get into a battle early on, but Big Evs doesn't necessarily need the outright lead and can just sit off that one if that's what the situation demands.