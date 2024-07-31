Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Friday

Get Shirty to kick off a good day for O'Meara

Dutch Decoy must overcome high draw in the Golden Mile

Former winner Orbaan returns on a handy mark

Consistent Moonovercloon may be worth sticking with

After running a solid race in defeat in the Ascot Stakes, it could be worth sticking with Get Shirty who is only 1lb higher for his fourth-placed finish when last seen.

Capable of making the frame once again, the eight-year-old appeared suited by the marathon trip at Ascot and is on a workable mark. Sticking around the 2m4f distance seems to be the right decision at this stage in his career, and he can use his stamina to great effect in this contest.

Although, he is winless in two years, he is 14lbs lower than his last winning mark and has often run well in defeat at generous odds. This is a competitive race but there is plenty to like about Get Shirty, and he could get David O'Meara off to a good start in the opener.

Recommended Bet Back Get Shirty in the 13:50 Goodwood SBK 9/1

On a mark of 87, 5lbs lower than when third in the race last year, Dutch Decoy represents great each-way value at the prices.

Drawn in stall 20, which could prove tricky in a race that usually favours those drawn lower, the seven-year-old may be worth sticking with. He often runs well at this track and his run at Newmarket when last seen was a perfect preparation for this assignment.

Now back up in class, he will need plenty of luck in-running to claim the main prize, but he is presented with an excellent chance of making the frame at the weights, and should run a big race if the draw doesn't prove too inconvenient.

I will be taking advantage of the six places on offer with the Sportsbook and backing him each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Dutch Decoy E/W in the 15:00 Goodwood SBK 12/1

It could be a good day on Friday for David O'Meara as in the Golden Mile Handicap he runs six in the event, plenty of his runners with chances.

The one I like is Orbaan who is worth siding with at the current odds. He is back on a mark of 87 from which he won this race two years ago. He has a favourable draw from stall 4, and represents great value at his current price of 12/113.00, holding strong each-way claims in the hands of Silvestre De Sousa.

Whilst he hasn't been at his best this season, things haven't really gone his way, and he's due a change of luck in these big handicaps. He returned to winning ways on his penultimate start at Carlisle, shaping as the Orbaan of old and, at the grand age of nine, he could have one big race left in him.

From an each-way angle he looks a solid candidate considering his proven form in the race, his low weight, and low draw.

Again, the six places on offer make him an attractive betting proposition.

Recommended Bet Back Orbaan E/W in the 15:00 Goodwood SBK 12/1

The likeable and tough Moonovercloon has performed consistently well throughout his career, rarely putting in disappointing efforts, and often outrunning his odds as seen when third at 50/151.00 in a Listed Punchestown contest in May.

He was well-backed into 7/24.50 when featuring in the Mullingar Midlands National at Kilbeggan last month, but fell early on and makes his reappearance here.

On a mark of 129 with James Smith claiming 7lbs, the seven-year-old gelding possesses enough ability to be competitive in this race.

He is usually worth siding with, and given the confidence in his chances at a higher level when last seen, there is no reason why he shouldn't be able to put in a bold bid in this race and record a first success over fences.