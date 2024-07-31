Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Four Rides: Williamstowndancer can run well in Galway Hurdle

Rachael Blackmore has two rides on Day Four of the Galway Festival

Williamstowndancer has every chance in Galway Hurdle

Popova in good form

Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood

I ride Popova in the Grade 3 novice chase on Thursday. We were very happy with her the last day in Tipperary. It was her first run over fences, she took to jumping fences very well and she won nicely.

This is obviously a step up in grade, a few of her rivals are rated higher than her over hurdles, but we think that she is going to be a better chaser than hurdler. She's in great order at home and we're hoping that she can improve again on her run at Tipperary. Conditions should suit and I'm hoping she can run well.

I've picked up a lovely ride in the Galway Hurdle on Williamstowndancer. She put up a good performance in winning a qualified riders' maiden in Leopardstown in June, and that is a nice run to have under her belt heading into the Galway Hurdle.

She has a nice weight on her back, and she goes there in good form. It's an open race, as you would expect. It's a really competitive race and cases can be made for a lot of the runners, but I think that she goes there with her chance. She's a Grade 3 winner and I'm looking forward to riding her.