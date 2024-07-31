Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Four Rides: Williamstowndancer can run well in Galway Hurdle
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore has two rides on Day Four of the 2024 Galway Festival. Read here the riders analysis and insight on her chances for Thursday...
Rachael Blackmore has two rides on Day Four of the Galway Festival
Williamstowndancer has every chance in Galway Hurdle
Popova in good form
14:45 Galway - Popova
Popova (Ire)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 8/51348-01
I ride Popova in the Grade 3 novice chase on Thursday. We were very happy with her the last day in Tipperary. It was her first run over fences, she took to jumping fences very well and she won nicely.
This is obviously a step up in grade, a few of her rivals are rated higher than her over hurdles, but we think that she is going to be a better chaser than hurdler. She's in great order at home and we're hoping that she can improve again on her run at Tipperary. Conditions should suit and I'm hoping she can run well.
17:05 Galway - Williamstowndancer
Williamstowndancer (Ire)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- F: R53/11713-
I've picked up a lovely ride in the Galway Hurdle on Williamstowndancer. She put up a good performance in winning a qualified riders' maiden in Leopardstown in June, and that is a nice run to have under her belt heading into the Galway Hurdle.
She has a nice weight on her back, and she goes there in good form. It's an open race, as you would expect. It's a really competitive race and cases can be made for a lot of the runners, but I think that she goes there with her chance. She's a Grade 3 winner and I'm looking forward to riding her.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
