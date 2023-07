There's a free bet for all Betfair customers today

Must be placed on Racing Multiples

Check the promo page to see what we're giving you

Happy Friday! Every Betfair customer has a free bet to use on racing multiples today.

To find out how much we're giving you make sure you are logged in, visit the promo page and remember that you have to opt in to claim the bet.

And once you know you can visit our tips to get a steer on where your money is going.

Daryl Carter has found a quartet to back today, three at York but beginning with one at Ascot. A four-fold on Daryl's selections will pay at more than 300/1301.00!

Alan Dudman is tasked with delivering a racing multi every day and he too has gone to York with a pair to play. Al's double will pay at 14/115.00.

Finally, Timeform are tipping at both York and Ascot, too, and looking at everyone's selections there are repeat picks.

Employing that hive mind to deliver winners we can put a pick from Daryl and Timeform together with one that is tipped by Alan and Timeform into our own double that also pays around 14/115.00.

Our bets are Cooperation in the 18:40 and Spirit Dancer in the 19:50.

No. 3 (8) Cooperation (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

Whoever you are backing, good luck today!