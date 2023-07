Daryl has four selections on Friday

Says Queen For You has been underestimated and will like the ground

Back Brunch 7/2 4.40 to get back to winning ways on the Knavesmire

No. 3 (1) Cuban Breeze SBK 5/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 83

Cuban Breeze - 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been in fine form.

This season she has run consistently well, but she wants a stiff five furlongs and now gets her wish and returns to the race she won last year just three pounds higher.

Seven days ago, she put in an excellent shift with the blinkers re-fitted at Newmarket (on today) over six furlongs when chasing home a useful unexposed three-year-old in Star Guest, having set a scorching early tempo and stuck to the task gamely.

Her opening and mid-race sectionals suggest she has plenty of speed, and her latest two runs - the previous at Chelmsford - suggest she is ready to strike.

She came to the boil this time last year when bouncing back to form from out of the blue to win this contest, and she hasn't been seen over the minimum distance since August last year.

She renews rivalry with last year's runner-up and the shorter-priced Glamorous Breeze but is 13 pounds better off with that rival. Still, that one is not taken on lightly.

Cuban Breeze is straightforward, and the booking of Tom Marquand is a signal of intent from David Evans. In the hope that stamina comes to the fore on the testing ground, she gets the vote to record back-to-back wins in this race.

The ideal bet here would be to back her each way into nothing, but there is a real possibility of a couple of non-runners, which has already cost me a few quid this month in lost place money, so it's win-only at no shorter than 10/34.33.

Woolhampton can't be written off, having caught the eye on multiple occasions over this trip, and her fast-finishing efforts suggest she will find one of these that fall into her lap. She finished ahead of Cuban Breeze in a Listed event at Bath earlier this year, but the selection wasn't at her peak, and the pace collapse favoured Woolhampton.

Origintrail is another well worth keeping on side going forward. Although one suspects she is more of a Chester horse, you can make excuses for her last four starts, although the drop back in distance is not a positive.

No. 3 (8) Cooperation (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

Cooperation - 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - easily ran a career-best against the bias at Haydock 48 days ago and left on the same mark of 80 and dropped in grade into a Class 4 0-80 contest can see him gain his second victory of the season.

He had improved leaps and bounds this season, which started with an eye-catching return at Ripon when continuously denied a clear run at the rear of the field and having little chance of making an impact from off the pace. He then scored at Thirsk, improving on his seasonal return before finding the progressive Coco Bear too strong at the finish at Ascot - which is probably not his track anyway.

Connections have made the right decision by dropping him back in grade today as a bigger pot could have tempted them at a higher level, but this looks ripe for the taking, and he will have no issues with the soft ground on the Knavesmire. Cooperation is drawn well down the centre of the track, and all looks in place for a big run.

Back him at 4/14.80 or bigger.

No. 8 (1) Queen For You (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Queen For You - 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - remains a filly with untapped potential and wasn't suited by how the Group 1 Coronation Stakes was run, so I want to forgive her that down in grade.

She was caught out of her ground in a race that turned into a dash on the home turn, and it didn't help that she failed to settle early and was still a bit green under pressure.

I have a theory that she wants an easier surface, and today's ground at York will certainly test that. When she finished second here in May, she didn't change her legs at the finish suggesting to me that she didn't let herself down on the good to firm ground, and she stumbled and looked to almost wheel spin at Ascot in the Coronation but finished with running left.

Interestingly her win over the straight mile at Ascot on her debut came on good ground, but the times suggested it was on the slower side, and she quickened up smartly off a slow pace. Two of her four siblings have winning form on a slow surface, and her Dam won the Group 1 Coronation Cup on soft ground.

She looks well worth keeping on side back into Listed company, given her defeat last time was only by five lengths at the highest level. She has proven to handle this track well, and connections evidently think highly of her, having thrown her in the deep end after just three starts.

Her current 7/24.40 or bigger is fine; I can see her touching 4/14.80.

No. 1 (5) Brunch SBK 3/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 101

Brunch - 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - had it all to do at Newcastle from off a very slow gallop in a race that recorded an overall time of five seconds outside of the standard and only fractionally quicker than the following race won by a horse rated 50. The winner, Lattam, and the selection, who both came from off the pace, were the two horses to take out of the race, and Brunch's finishing effort was a signal that he is ready to strike.

He probably has an excuse for his Newbury flop, with that race coming soon enough after an excellent reappearance run behind Astral Beau on heavy ground at Doncaster on seasonal return in a Listed event. The winner has improved leaps and bounds this season and is rated 19 lbs higher in the handicap, while Brunch, who has had excuses the last twice, is three pounds lower.

He returns to York, which has seen him to good effect with form figures of 2211 in handicap company, and has been strong at the finish in all of those.

The move up to ten furlongs today should be of little concern, and this is his easiest assignment for some time, so with the ground on the easy side, conditions are perfect for victory.

Spirit Dancer is respected but is held by the handicapper, although he should give the classy Brunch most to think about.

Back him no shorter than 11/43.70.