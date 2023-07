York the focus on Friday evening

Spirit Dancer out to retain his crown from last year

No. 1 (4) Golden Lyra (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

York stage a Listed contest for fillies as one of the highlights on the Knavesmire and soft conditions will certainly help William Haggas' Golden Lyra, although she has to bounce back from a dreadful effort last time at Nottingham.

She failed to give anything near her true running in the Nottinghamshire Oaks, and considering it was her first start of the season in May, she might have had a setback prior. Clearly she is better than that, especially as she had her ground conditions at Colwick Park.

The 4yo has been hit and miss in her career, as when she's good she's good, but she also flopped in the Galtres at York last season.

A Listed win in France last term in heavy suggests rain and more rain won't be an issue, but she also has winning form on good.

Best when up with the pace, Golden Lyra can use her stamina her too as she has form at 1m4f, so she stays and acts in heavy, but needs to put right a wrong from Nottingham last time.

Sparks Fly has been the 'now' horse with a string of wins, and it will be interesting to see how she fares, but early prices indicated that Golden Lyra will go off bigger.

No. 2 (4) Spirit Dancer SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 97

Brunch undoubtedly is the class act in the field with a rating of 101, but he isn't totally bomb proof in terms of the 1m2f trip considering he has raced at 1m for much of his career, and preference for this is for Spirit Dancer for Richard Fahey.

He won the race 12 months ago from 93 and he is only 4lb higher for Friday, and York is very much his track with a good record on the Knavesmire.

Last time out he was only beaten 6L in the John Smith's Cup and has winning form in soft too.

A real 1m2 specialist, he sways it over Brunch due to the distance and he'll be suited by the small field for this once again as they didn't go much of a gallop in last year's race.

