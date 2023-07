NAP

York - 19:15 - Back Sparks Fly

No. 10 (7) Sparks Fly SBK 9/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Sparks Fly has proven an absolute sensation since switching to turf and there's no sign of a let up in her relentless progression. She again had plenty in hand when completing a six-timer at Ayr earlier in the month, hanging left in the final furlong but still pulling further clear to land the spoils by a length and three-quarters. Clearly thriving at present, Sparks Fly has already proved herself a useful filly and she is fancied to take the step up in grade in her stride to make it seven wins in a row.

NEXT BEST

York - 19:50 - Back Spirit Dancer

No. 2 (4) Spirit Dancer SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 97

Spirit Dancer won this race 12 months ago and he's unlikely to give up his crown without a fight despite being 4 lb higher in the weights. Both his starts this season have also come over this course and distance and he showed he can be competitive from this mark when finishing third (beaten three quarters of a length) on his return to action in May. Not disgraced when sixth in the John Smith's Cup last time, he is back in calmer waters today and there is no reason why he shouldn't be thereabouts once again.

EACH-WAY

York - 18:40 - Back Cooperation

No. 3 (8) Cooperation (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

Cooperation shaped as if still in top form when finishing fourth on his latest outing at Haydock, passing the post just three quarters of a length behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit having fared best of those drawn high. He's done very little wrong since joining this yard and it's not out of the question that he could rate higher still judged on his Haydock run, certainly one to keep on the right side from an unchanged mark.