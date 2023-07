NAP

Ascot - 15:35 - Back Gaassee

No. 1 (2) Gaassee (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 100

Gaassee produced easily his best effort of the season when finishing fourth in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last time, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having repeatedly met trouble from three furlongs out. He is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and clearly on a workable mark when everything falls right. Trained by William Haggas, who has his team in good nick (85% of horses running to form), Gaassee is very much one to be interested in again if building on the promise of his Haydock run.

NEXT BEST

Ascot - 14:25 - Back King Eagle

No. 5 (4) King Eagle (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 83

King Eagle took another step forward to double his career tally at Newmarket last time, again showing a good attitude to follow up his Bath victory 11 weeks earlier. It was a steadily-run race at Newmarket, but his stamina still came to the fore up in trip, keeping on well in the final furlong to get the verdict by a neck. Still totally unexposed as a stayer, King Eagle should have more to offer now tackling two miles for the first time and a further 3 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

EACH-WAY

Ascot - 15:00 - Back Mobashr

No. 4 (12) Mobashr (Usa) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 79

Mobashr again ran well when finishing third on his latest outing at Yarmouth, certainly showing enough to suggest he remains in good heart. He was beaten only three lengths at the line and arguably deserved extra credit having made his effort on the opposite flank to the pair who beat him. Still well treated judged on his peak form as a three-year-old, Mobashr has really found his stride now for a yard which has excelled with similar recruits and there is no reason why he shouldn't give another good account with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle.