Horse Racing Tips: Newmarket Cambridgeshire Day Three Cheat Sheet

Newmarket Cambridgeshire Day Three Racing Cheat Sheet

Tips from Kevin Blake, Katie Midwinter and more

Ryan Moore on his Newmarket rides on Saturday

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Ryan Moore Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has another strong book of rides at Newmarket this afternoon, including one on Puppet Master for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 2 contest at 13:50.

The 2yo colt is open to stacks of improvement after finishing second and first on his first two starts, and if you fancy he'll finish in the top three today then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 8/131.61, to do so. Just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Puppet Master to finish Top 3 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to Saturday's episode now.

Mike Norman: "With the ground beginning to dry out at Newmarket - officially Soft at the time of writing with wind and sun likely to dry it even further - I like the chances of the Karle Burke-trained Shining Pear in the 7f Nursery at 13:15.

"This chesnut filly is yet to get her head in front but she's ran with credit on all four starts, finishing runner-up in her last three, all on Good ground, so Saturday's drying conditions will be rihgt up her street.

"The filly that beat her on her penultimate start - Duty First - is now a 96-rated 2yo and franked the form with an excellent second in a Group 3 contest next time. And last time out Shining Pearl finished a narrow second to a well-touted newcomer (Consent) from the Sir Mark Prescott yard who holds a Group 1 entry in next month's Fillies' Mile.

"The Burke yard remains in fine form and just last Saturday landed the feature race, the Ayr Gold Cup, and I fancy that off a mark of 79 Shining Pearl is potentially well-treated on her first try in a handicap."

Recommended Bet Back Shining Pearl in the 13:15 Newmarket SBK 7/1

James Mackie: "Saturday looks a day for the mudlovers and Rhoscolyn for the David O'Meara operations is definitelty that.

"He is a horse that you have to catch when his conditions are optimal, with plenty of duck eggs in his form line, but when he gets soft/heavy conditions, he is a force to be reckoned with in this sphere.

"A winner at Epsom earlier this season on slow ground off a mark of 97, he then went off the boil finishing no better than 11th in his next four runs.

"Back on heavy ground over a mile on Wednesday at his beloved Goodwood, he got back to form by landing a competitive Class 2 Handicap off a mark of 97.

"He needs soft/heavy conditions and, although this is a quick turnaround running just three days later, he gets his ideal ground.

"The gelding is 5lb higher in this contest running off a mark of 102, but I don't think weights will come into this event. It will be about who can slog through the wet conditions the best and, for me, that will be Rhoscolyn."

Recommended Bet Back Rhoscolyn in the 13:30 Haydock SBK 5/1

Mark Milligan: "With conditions turning very testing at Newmarket, stamina is sure to be at a premium so we'll need to side with horses that look sure to see things out thoroughly.

"Aidan O'Brien's twice-raced colt Puppet Master fits that bill in the 1m Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at 13:50.

"A son of stamina influence Camelot, Puppet Master made a solid debut when second to a subsequent listed winner at Killarney in July before going one better himself on soft ground at Galway last time.

"Always well placed, the selection quickened up nicely to settle things in the final furlong having gone through the race with plenty of zest.

"He shouldn't have any problems with conditions at Newmarket on Saturday and this looks a race where it will pay to side with one who'll ultimately stay much further than a mile.

"The main danger could well be Luther, who's shown plenty of improvement since winning a four-runner Salisbury maiden in June.

"Charlie Fellows' colt won a listed race in good style at Haydock last time, needing only to be pushed out to take care of one who'd won previously.

"He's yet to encounter a soft surface but is by Frankel so connections will be hopeful that he'll take to the deep ground."

Recommended Bet Back Puppet Master in the 13:50 Newmarket SBK 15/4

Alan Dudman: "The heavy conditions have to be a worry for some on Saturday, and it's not ideal for young fillies starting out their careers in such ground that might resemble an extravagant marina. It will be wet.

"Rayevka for Francis Graffard broke her maiden in very testing ground last time in impressive fashion - winning by 5L against a newcomer in second without breaking sweat. She was sent off the 1/21.50 favourite for that Listed race and never came off far from the pace when making all to dominate.

"It's a big jump in class here and while her win came on officially "very soft" or "tres doux", I was surprised to see connections describe her as a good ground filly. Indeed, it was heavy on her debut at Deauville, so I don't think we should have too many fears for Saturday.

"The last French filly to win this was Special Duty back in 2009, and the thinking here is that the raiders from across the channel are often under-rated in the betting."

Recommended Bet Back Rayevka EW in the 14:25 Newmarket SBK 11/1

Ryan Moore: "Aidan fields two in this race both with good chances. Whistlejacket is my ride, and he is the one to beat in the field.

"He has been very active this season, but he has taken his form to a new level on his last three runs.

"Winning over 6F in the Group 2 July Stakes in good style, he then finished a good second to Babouche who we take on in the Cheveley Park earlier on in the day. That is good form.

"He managed to land his first Group 1 at Deauville when last seen in the Prix Morny seeing off Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar.

"Whistlejacket is the one they all have to beat on form having already won in slow conditions.

"Ides Of March is the other from the same stable and I have ridden him on his last three starts. He is an improving horse who has some good form behind Lion In Winter when a good third in a Maiden over 7F.

"Dropped to 6F at the same track he got off the mark in good style and improved again next time out to land a nice Group 3 in taking fashion.

"He holds good claims as well and this looks another good race."

James Mackie: "The final ITV race from Haydock on Saturday comes in the 15:15 over 5F. Jer Batt for the David & Nicola Barron team should be closer to the favourite and for that reason rates as a bet.

"The four-year-old has shown versatitility when tackling different conditions and running well at Musselburgh, Chester and Thirsk over the last year with soft in the description.

"A winner over C&D three starts back off a mark of 87, he saw off the Doncaster Portland Handicap winner American Affair by a head.

"He franked that form back at Haydock when last seen. That day, he was only half-a-length behind progressive sprinter Shagraan, again beating American Affair.

"Racing off the same mark of 92, with strong C&D form and able to handle softer conditions, he looks a cracking bet on Saturday.

"The favourite Wiltshire drops to 5f for the first time in his career which looks a negative, but Aberama Gold on a decreasing mark could be the danger being a lover of soft conditions."

Recommended Bet Back Jerr Batt in the 15:15 Haydock SBK 9/2

Kevin Blake: "Of those that sit in well with the above pace picture, I found myself coming back to the Jessica Harrington-trained Norwalk Havoc again and again.

"Harrington has enjoyed plenty of success in British handicaps in recent seasons with her targeting the likes of the Racing League, Shergar Cup and the Balmoral Handicap on British Champions Day with success and it feels significant that she has chosen to run Norwalk Havoc in this race.

"The three-year-old has been progressing steadily this season. He started the campaign by winning a maiden at Leopardstown in April and backed that up with an impressive success in a winner's race at Gowran Park less than a fortnight later.

"From there, he was sent into stakes company and ran to a similar level on three occasions without quite progressing as hoped. At that stage, he looked in danger of having levelled out, but better was to come when he was switched to handicap company at the Galway Festival.

"Norwalk Havoc's owners the Niarchos family are a racing operation that is very much focused on finding the next Group horse and it isn't an overly common occurrence to see their silks being carried in handicaps. Thus, one can speculate that the Harrington team must have been particularly keen for Norwalk Havoc to run in the Galway Mile at the Galway Festival for him to be given the nod to run.

"Armed with both first-time cheekpieces and a first-time tongue tie, Norwalk Havoc wasn't given the kindest of draws in stall 16 for one that likes to buck forward.

"While he got reasonably handy, he was obliged to race a little wider than ideal to do so, but a bigger issue was that he didn't seem to be in love with the downhill section of the track approaching the run into the straight, as he came off the bridle as soon as he started descending and Shane Foley had to give him the full beans to hold his position into the dip.

"Once back on the rise, Norwalk Havoc began to make steady, relentless and strong headway into the teeth of the race, challenging Mexicali Rose all the way down the straight only to give best to that one by a neck at the line.

"Given that Mexicali Rose had a much more ground-saving and efficient spin through the race, Norwalk Havoc's effort was particularly notable for a relatively inexperienced three-year-old on what was his handicap debut.

"That view hasn't diminished since with the winner having been a little unlucky not to follow up in a Listed race at Killarney and third home This Songisforyou having won the valuable Northfields Handicap at the Curragh at the Irish Champions Festival. The fourth home was Coeur D'Or and he did his bit for the form by finishing an even closer fourth in the Irish Cambridgeshire.

"Norwalk Havoc was raised 3lb for that effort, but that appeals as being fair enough. What is most interesting about the decision his connections have made to run him in the Cambridgeshire is the race they left behind to do so. As mentioned previously, the Niarchos family are laser focused on stakes races to develop the pedigrees of their illustrious families. Norwalk Havoc was entered in a Listed race at Listowel on Tuesday that he almost certainly would have gone off favourite for, but his connections decided to wait for this valuable handicap instead. Take the hint.

"The rain that has arrived will very much suit Norwalk Havoc and he appeals as being drawn in the right part of the track. Crucially, he also has the right running style as he is likely to be prominently placed in a race that is far from sure to be run at any more than an average pace. He makes plenty of appeal at his current price."