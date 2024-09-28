Saturday ITV Racing Tips: A trio to back at Newmarket at up to 12/1

Puppet to Master his rivals

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has another strong book of rides at Newmarket this afternoon, including one on Puppet Master for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 2 contest at 13:50.

The 2yo colt is open to stacks of improvement after finishing second and first on his first two starts, and if you fancy he'll finish in the top three today then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 8/131.61, to do so. Just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Puppet Master to finish Top 3 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

With conditions turning very testing at Newmarket, stamina is sure to be at a premium so we'll need to side with horses that look sure to see things out thoroughly.

Aidan O'Brien's twice-raced colt Puppet Master fits that bill in the 1m Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at 13:50.

A son of stamina influence Camelot, Puppet Master made a solid debut when second to a subsequent listed winner at Killarney in July before going one better himself on soft ground at Galway last time.

Always well placed, the selection quickened up nicely to settle things in the final furlong having gone through the race with plenty of zest.

He shouldn't have any problems with conditions at Newmarket on Saturday and this looks a race where it will pay to side with one who'll ultimately stay much further than a mile.

The main danger could well be Luther, who's shown plenty of improvement since winning a four-runner Salisbury maiden in June.

Charlie Fellows' colt won a listed race in good style at Haydock last time, needing only to be pushed out to take care of one who'd won previously.

He's yet to encounter a soft surface but is by Frankel so connections will be hopeful that he'll take to the deep ground.

Recommended Bet Back Puppet Master SBK 15/4

The unbeaten Babouche is one of the best juvenile fillies we've seen this season and she stretched her winning run to three when taking car of Whistlejacket in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last time and she's sure to be all the rage once again in the 6f Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes.

However, this will be the first time she's run on testing ground and, although there's enough in her pedigree to suggest she'll handle things, it wouldn't be an absolute given that she'll be as effective on a really heavy surface.

While clearly the one to beat, I think we can afford to swerve her as favourite and I'm happy to side with Lake Victoria, who

I'm hopeful will handle deep ground at the first time of asking.

Being by Frankel, there's every chance Lake Victoria will cope with the testing conditions and she'll almost certainly be strong at

the finish.

While on the face of it, the drop back to 6f doesn't look the ideal move, but the increased emphasis placed on stamina in the conditions should suit and I can see her really motoring when plenty of her rivals are crying enough.

Recommended Bet Back Lake Victoria SBK 5/2

The 1m 1f Cambridgeshire is one of the toughest handicap puzzles of the year to solve and there's been no lack on interest in the build up to the weekend's big race.

The main market interest has centered around the Emmet Mullins-trained This Songisforyou, who's been the subject of sustained support and is the mount of Colin Keane.

He was a smooth winner of a good Curragh handicap last time but there has to be chance he doesn't handle this deep surface, his US pedigree very much a fast ground one.

Of course, he could simply be that far ahead of his mark that it doesn't matter, but there's enough doubt there for me to avoid him at his current price of 9/25.50.

While not having anywhere near as 'sexy' a profile as the favourite, last year's third Bopedro is a solid operator and I fancy him to go well again, particularly as we have six places available on the Sportsbook.

He handles any ground and his draw in stall 14 will give Danny Tudhope plenty of options as he aims to get a good early position.

The current form of the O'Meara team is also a positive and I'm hopeful Bopedro can make a big splash from a mark fully 9lb lower than that which he ran off in this race last year.