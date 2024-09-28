Saturday Racing Tips: Back Rhoscolyn at 5/1 for victory in tough Saturday conditions

James Mackie has three picks on Saturday as he fills in for Daryl Carter

Rhoscolyn and Jer Batt should revel in conditions at Haydock

French raider to upset the odds in Cheveley Park Stakes

Ryan Moore Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has another strong book of rides at Newmarket this afternoon, including one on Puppet Master for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 2 contest at 13:50.

The 2yo colt is open to stacks of improvement after finishing second and first on his first two starts, and if you fancy he'll finish in the top three today then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 8/131.61, to do so. Just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Puppet Master to finish Top 3 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

Saturday looks a day for the mudlovers and Rhoscolyn for the David O'Meara operations is definitelty that.

He is a horse that you have to catch when his conditions are optimal, with plenty of duck eggs in his form line, but when he gets soft/heavy conditions, he is a force to be reckoned with in this sphere.

A winner at Epsom earlier this season on slow ground off a mark of 97, he then went off the boil finishing no better than 11th in his next four runs.

Back on heavy ground over a mile on Wednesday at his beloved Goodwood, he got back to form by landing a competitive Class 2 Handicap off a mark of 97.

He needs soft/heavy conditions and, although this is a quick turnaround running just three days later, he gets his ideal ground.

The gelding is 5lb higher in this contest running off a mark of 102, but I don't think weights will come into this event. It will be about who can slog through the wet conditions the best and, for me, that will be Rhoscolyn.

Recommended Bet Back Rhoscolyn in the 13:30 Haydock SBK 5/1

My one selection at Newmarket, where the ground is heavy, follows the same trend as Haydock and I am hoping that handling conditions over the class in the race will come to the fore.

French raider Daylight has strong form in the book from her four runs this term but she has nothing on the top two in the market, Babouche and Lake Victoria.

What Daylight does have is an ability to run extremely well in the mud and that is exactly what you will need at HQ on Saturday.

A winner on racecourse debut at Chantilly over 6F on very soft ground when bolting up by over four lengths, she then put in the worst performance of her career when the 11/102.11 fav in a Group 3 contest over the same C&D and could only manage third.

Many thought the bubble might have been burst for her, but she bounced back in the Group 3 Prix de Cabourg at Deauville over 6F and romped home by over two lengths, again on a slow surface.

Upped to Group 1 company in the Prix Morny when last seen, she was a staying on third behind two excellent sprinters in Whistlejacket and Rashabar. That looks good form.

The top two in the market are the ones to beat but they have never run in such testing ground. Daylight has that experience and it might just tell on Saturday. Having been backed since 48hr decs, I am happy to play her at 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Daylight in the 14:25 Newmarket SBK 4/1

The final ITV race from Haydock on Saturday comes in the 15:15 over 5F. Jer Batt for the David & Nicola Barron team should be closer to the favourite and for that reason rates as a bet.

The four-year-old has shown versatitility when tackling different conditions and running well at Musselburgh, Chester and Thirsk over the last year with soft in the description.

A winner over C&D three starts back off a mark of 87, he saw off the Doncaster Portland Handicap winner American Affair by a head.

He franked that form back at Haydock when last seen. That day, he was only half-a-length behind progressive sprinter Shagraan, again beating American Affair.

Racing off the same mark of 92, with strong C&D form and able to handle softer conditions, he looks a cracking bet on Saturday.

The favourite Wiltshire drops to 5f for the first time in his career which looks a negative, but Aberama Gold on a decreasing mark could be the danger being a lover of soft conditions.