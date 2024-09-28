Horse Racing Tips: Cambridgeshire ace headlines Saturday 155/1 each-way double

Cheveley Park outsider looks too big in price

Ground holds no fears for Cambridgeshire selection

Alan Dudman goes for two big prices with three and six places on Saturday

The heavy conditions have to be a worry for some on Saturday, and it's not ideal for young fillies starting out their careers in such ground that might resemble an extravagant marina. It will be wet.

Rayevka for Francis Graffard broke her maiden in very testing ground last time in impressive fashion - winning by 5L against a newcomer in second without breaking sweat. She was sent off the 1/21.50 favourite for that Listed race and never came off far from the pace when making all to dominate.

It's a big jump in class here and while her win came on officially "very soft" or "tres doux", I was surprised to see connections describe her as a good ground filly. Indeed, it was heavy on her debut at Deauville, so I don't think we should have too many fears for Saturday.

The last French filly to win this was Special Duty back in 2009, and the thinking here is that the raiders from across the channel are often under-rated in the betting.

Recommended Bet Back Rayevka EW in the 14:25 Newmarket SBK 11/1

I nailed my colours to the Balmacara mast earlier this week in my antepost column with the soft ground in mind, and we've got that and more with Newmarket described officially as heavy on Friday.

There's been a slight drift too in his price to 12/113.00 from the 10/111.00 advised earlier, although he was 9/110.00 at one stage. I admit it's been a nervous watch over the past two days with the spate of non-runners at HQ.

Balmacara's last run came on ground that looked a bit lively for him at Sandown recently, his first run off a break too of 56 days and he still did well to finish second behind Flying Frontier.

He probably overdone the front-running tactics at Sandown and the splits and sectionals highlighted how Flying Frontier enjoyed the pace with the two fastest sectionals in the race. Balmacara also looked to be hanging slightly in the closing stages - suggesting he wasn't enjoyed the going.

The selection looks a real big galloper of presence and a slight drop to 1m1f for the Cambridgeshire looks ideal in the soft and he'll certainly enjoy the foul weather.

Recommended Bet Back Balmacara EW in the 15:40 Newmarket SBK 12/1