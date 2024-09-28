Ryan Moore Saturday Newmarket Rides: Whistlejacket the one to beat in Group 1 Middle Park Stakes

Ryan Moore has four rides at Newmarket on Saturday

Moore landed a treble on Day Two of the meeting

Whistlejacket the one to beat in Middle Park

Lake Victoria looking to stay unbeaten in Cheveley Park

Puppet Master looking to prove it at Group 2 level

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Ryan Moore Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has another strong book of rides at Newmarket this afternoon, including one on Puppet Master for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 2 contest at 13:50.

The 2yo colt is open to stacks of improvement after finishing second and first on his first two starts, and if you fancy he'll finish in the top three today then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 8/131.61, to do so. Just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Puppet Master to finish Top 3 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to Saturday's episode now

This is my first time aboard Puppet Master, but he looks to have an obvious chance off the back of his two runs to date.

He made his debut over a mile at Killarney when green throughout but ran on well in the final stages when the penny started to drop.

The colt improved for that debut when last seen at Galway, handling the soft ground to runaway an easy winner by four lengths.

This looks an interesting race with tough competition from Luther, Wimbledon Hawkeye and Angelo Buonarroti who all hold strong form claims, but my lad should handle conditions well and can run a nice race.

I am looking forward to getting back on Lake Victoria who I rode on debut at the Curragh over 7f when beating a nice type in Red Letter who has since franked the form.

She stepped up into Group 3 company next time out in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket's July course and handled the track well to see off Mountain Breeze.

Last time out she kept her unbeaten run going when taking the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend and that was a good race.

She drops down to 6f here which shouldn't be a problem, and I am not fearing the slow ground will affect her either.

Babouche is obviously our main danger also being an unbeaten Group 1 winner and it is set up to be a good match up.

Aidan fields two in this race both with good chances. Whistlejacket is my ride, and he is the one to beat in the field.

He has been very active this season, but he has taken his form to a new level on his last three runs.

Winning over 6F in the Group 2 July Stakes in good style, he then finished a good second to Babouche who we take on in the Cheveley Park earlier on in the day. That is good form.

He managed to land his first Group 1 at Deauville when last seen in the Prix Morny seeing off Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar.

Whistlejacket is the one they all have to beat on form having already won in slow conditions.

Ides Of March is the other from the same stable and I have ridden him on his last three starts. He is an improving horse who has some good form behind Lion In Winter when a good third in a Maiden over 7F.

Dropped to 6F at the same track he got off the mark in good style and improved again next time out to land a nice Group 3 in taking fashion.

He holds good claims as well and this looks another good race.

Coeur d'Or ran extremely well in the Irish version of this contest last month at the Curragh over a mile when fourth behind my mount Wigmore Street.

He steps back up in trip for this event which looks a positive with the way he finished his race in the Irish Cambridgeshire

He is an eight-year-old now and it is to be seen whether he is still at his best, but he will appreciate the softer ground and is drawn to have a chance from 28.

Timeform Verdict

Whistlejacket - 15:00 Newmarket

Whistlejacket stands out on form in this year's Middle Park, at least 3 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and he still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement.

He didn't have any answer for exciting filly Babouche in the Phoenix Stakes, but he proved better than ever when winning the Prix Morny in good style last time, uncontested on the lead and finding plenty in the closing stages. Similar tactics can often be seen to good advantage on the Rowley Mile and, given he has winning form on soft ground, hopefully likely testing conditions won't hinder him.

It will take a smart one to prevent him from being the fourth consecutive colt to complete the Prix Morny-Middle Park double.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here