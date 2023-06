Epsom Derby is at earlier time of 13:30 on Saturday

No. 4 (1) Marie's Diamond (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin: "I can see Marie's Diamond grabbing the rail and lead from stall one, seeing off his pace rival Highland Avenue, and holding on. Certainly, the step down from an extended 1m2f to just 1m113yd on quickening ground will help in that regard. And I was pleasantly surprised to see he was still just a 7yo; he seems to have been around for yonks.

"He briefly opened up at 22/1 on Thursday morning - and that was trumped by an outlandish 25/1 later in the day, which actually still lingers, as does 20/1 - but I am happy to back him at 19.0 or bigger to small stakes. And it will be a small bet for me. I'll settle at Betfair SP anyway."

No. 4 (10) Auguste Rodin (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "Auguste Rodin has been there and done it in Group 1 company, and I wouldn't be in a rush to write him off after his no-show in the Guineas. Not that the betting has, I see. I'd stick a line straight through that run and concentrate on his juvenile form and his pedigree which strongly suggests 1m4f will be far more his trip than a mile.

"Of course, he needs to bounce back after Newmarket and not many Derby winners have come into the Classic having been so soundly beaten on their previous start, but we hope he is the exception. He is in good shape and his draw in 10 is okay. As I have said, though, it's a very open race and more than a few will be fancying their chances."

No. 3 (8) Artistic Star (Ire) SBK 28/1 EXC 38 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin: "Artistic Star is the only unbeaten colt in the race (not that it means a great deal, to be honest) and I thought he shaped very well in winning over 1m2f at Sandown in a good time on his reappearance. He was strong at the line.

"And although the dam was an Aussie sprinter, he is by Galileo and is a full brother to 1m4f winners, notably Jessie Harrington's Group 3-winning mare Forbearance, so the extra 2f will hopefully be fine for him, too. Not only fine, but preferable."

No. 11 (6) Sprewell (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Kevin Blake: "Cases can be made for a wide array of contenders, but my preference is for the Jessica Harrington-trained Sprewell. The son of Australia looked to be no more than a useful prospect when finishing in the frame in both his starts as a juvenile, but he returned a much-improved performer this season.

"He lowered the colours of a smart filly in Zoinnocent on his seasonal return in a winner's race at Naas, but it was his performance in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown that really marked him down as a potential top-class performer."

No. 9 (7) Passenger (Usa) SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Mark Milligan: "I was very keen on PASSENGER for the Dante last time and he never really got the chance to show what he could do there, in a pocket for moist of the straight before only getting a run when the race was all but over.

"I'm encouraged that connections have decided to stump up a hefty fee to supplement him for this race, and while it's not a given that he'll fully stay the Derby trip, I think there's enough in his pedigree to suggest he'll be fine with it."

No. 3 (4) Potapova SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "She was not herself last time, and the vet reported she had an irregular heartbeat afterwards. Whatever it was, it certainly wasn't her true running. She has it to prove here then but she obviously wouldn't be here if we weren't completely happy with her at home and, at her best, she has a lot going for her, including a second in this race last season."

No. 2 (3) Caius Chorister (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 99

Ryan Moore: "He has a very good record around here, with just one defeat in three starts, and that was his best effort yet when second here on heavy ground last time, conditions which may have been too deep for him. He went up 2lb for that run but he still has a lot to recommend him, and better ground will suit him."

No. 4 (11) Mr Wagyu (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 96

Kevin Blake: "Epsom is a track that produces specialists and while Mr Wagyu doesn't fit that bill as such, he is unbeaten in one lifetime run at Epsom, winning this very race off a mark of 94 last year.

He went on to finish fourth in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot and win the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh afterwards, rising to a mark of 106."