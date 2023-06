Back Sprewell in Derby at earlier time of 13:30

Derby is one of most open for years

Mr Wagyu bids to maintain unbeaten Epsom record

No. 11 (6) Sprewell (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Derby day at Epsom has a bit of a different feel to it this year. The FA Cup final at 3pm has led to the Derby being put in an uncomfortably early slot and coupled with the very real threat of protests interrupting the race, it is hard to approach it with the usual sense of excitement.

Yet, the race remains one of the great sporting spectacles and all being well, it will take place as it has every year since 1780 without any major hitches.

The main event will take place at 13:30 and is without doubt one of the most open renewals of the Derby in recent times. Cases can be made for a wide array of contenders, but my preference is for the Jessica Harrington-trained Sprewell.

The son of Australia looked to be no more than a useful prospect when finishing in the frame in both his starts as a juvenile, but he returned a much-improved performer this season.

He lowered the colours of a smart filly in Zoinnocent on his seasonal return in a winner's race at Naas, but it was his performance in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown that really marked him down as a potential top-class performer.

Dropped in early, he made up stylish headway to challenge to put away Up And Under by an authoritative three lengths with the Group 1 winner Proud And Regal another two-and-a-half lengths back in third. It was a performance that oozed class and was one that suggested a further step up to a mile-and-a-half will very much be in his favour.

One of the main questions likely to be aimed at Sprewell is his ability to handle firmer ground. It is true that Timeform have called the ground heavy for each of his four starts to date.

However, there is great encouragement from his pedigree and his action to suggest that he will not only handle firmer ground, that he could well be better on it. That is a very exciting possibility and I most certainly want him on my side at a double-figure price.

Back Sprewell @ 11/1

No. 4 (11) Mr Wagyu (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 96

The other race of interest on what is a very competitive card is the JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap (17:05) and Mr Wagyu. Epsom is a track that produces specialists and while Mr Wagyu doesn't fit that bill as such, he is unbeaten in one lifetime run at Epsom, winning this very race off a mark of 94 last year.

He went on to finish fourth in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot and win the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh afterwards, rising to a mark of 106.

That rating began to slip back down at the backend of the season and three runs this year have seen it drop to 96. However, there has been run-to-run progression in each of those three runs and his most recent effort at York where he raced on the unfavoured section of the track and was beaten just three lengths reads well.

He may well have been trained with this race in mind and it wouldn't at all surprise to see him make a bold bid to maintain his unbeaten record at the track.