Ryan could ride Regal to glory in opener

Derby favourite aims to bounce back

Potapova has it all to prove

Epsom Derby to commence at 13:30

No. 5 (6) Regal Reality SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

He ran pretty much as expected in the face of a stiff task on ground too soft for him at Newmarket last month and a much better run can be expected here. He is an 8yo now but if he returns to the form of his Windsor Group 3, win or his Sandown second last year, then he has a fair shout on ground he will enjoy a lot more than Newmarket first time up.

The trip may be on the sharp side for him, but hopefully he will be fine. He is well up to this grade on his day, and there is no stand-out in here.

No. 4 (10) Auguste Rodin (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

It's about as open a Derby as you could wish for. I have a lot of time for the Lingfield winner Military Order, I like the look of Leopardstown winner Sprewell, while Passenger and Arrest deserve their places towards the top of the market.

Passenger arguably has the most potential of them all and hopefully this doesn't come too soon for him in his career. Whether he will stay the extra 2f or so is another question he has to answer but the talent is there.

Adelaide River, second to Arrest at Chester, is better than he showed last time but he could have fared better with his draw in 14. Clearly, San Antonio has a bit more going for him as it stands.

I thought Alder would be hard to beat in the Dee Stakes but he got the job done well and in the manner of a colt firmly on the up.

Auguste Rodin has been there and done it in Group 1 company, and I wouldn't be in a rush to write him off after his no-show in the Guineas. Not that the betting has, I see. I'd stick a line straight through that run and concentrate on his juvenile form and his pedigree which strongly suggests 1m4f will be far more his trip than a mile.

Of course, he needs to bounce back after Newmarket and not many Derby winners have come into the Classic having been so soundly beaten on their previous start, but we hope he is the exception. He is in good shape and his draw in 10 is okay. As I have said, though, it's a very open race and more than a few will be fancying their chances.

No. 3 (4) Potapova SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

She was not herself last time, and the vet reported she had an irregular heartbeat afterwards. Whatever it was, it certainly wasn't her true running. She has it to prove here then but she obviously wouldn't be here if we weren't completely happy with her at home and, at her best, she has a lot going for her, including a second in this race last season.

At her best, Prosperous Voyage is probably the one to beat as an unpenalized Group 1 winner.

No. 2 (3) Caius Chorister (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 99

He was actually in the Coronation Cup at the five-day stage but this obviously makes a lot more sense off a mark of 99, given that Group 1 race has attracted five good horses who are all well at home in that grade.

He has a very good record around here, with just one defeat in three starts, and that was his best effort yet when second here on heavy ground last time, conditions which may have been too deep for him. He went up 2lb for that run but he still has a lot to recommend him, and better ground will suit him.