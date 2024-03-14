Cheltenham Results: The story of day three of the Cheltenham Festival on Betfair
Get results for all today's Cheltenham races here with the tale from Betfair's Sportsbook and Exchange...
-
Get Cheltenham Thursday results here!
-
All the stories from Betfair's Sportsbook and Exchange in one place
-
Bet safely at the Cheltenham Festival - read more here
-
Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham
-
Claim your completely free racing multi each day of Cheltenham here!
Cheltenham Thursday Results
13:30 - Turners Novice Chase Result - Skeltons score again
Winner: Grey Dawning
The Story: Three wins for team Skelton at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival as Grey Dawning, widely tipped up on Betting.Betfair.com including by Daryl Carter.
Is the Paul Nicholls yard returning to form? Ginnys Destiny was a Betfair Beacon pre-race, showing as ice on the Betfair Exchange with punters not keen on the Betfair Ambassador's runner. But in an exciting finish Ginny's Destiny chased Greay Dawning up the hill to finish a close second.
The other place was filled by Venetia William's Djelo.
Get day three tips for Cheltenham with Racing...Only Bettor
Now read Paul Nicholls on his Thursday runners at Cheltenham
COMPLETELY FREE BET EVERY DAY OF CHELTENHAM
Get a completely FREE bet from Betfair on every day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival (12-15 March). You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.