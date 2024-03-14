Cheltenham Results: The story of day three of the Cheltenham Festival on Betfair

Cheltenham Thursday Results

13:30 - Turners Novice Chase Result - Skeltons score again

Winner: Grey Dawning

The Story: Three wins for team Skelton at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival as Grey Dawning, widely tipped up on Betting.Betfair.com including by Daryl Carter.

Is the Paul Nicholls yard returning to form? Ginnys Destiny was a Betfair Beacon pre-race, showing as ice on the Betfair Exchange with punters not keen on the Betfair Ambassador's runner. But in an exciting finish Ginny's Destiny chased Greay Dawning up the hill to finish a close second.

The other place was filled by Venetia William's Djelo.

Get day three tips for Cheltenham with Racing...Only Bettor

Now read Paul Nicholls on his Thursday runners at Cheltenham