Cheltenham Festival Day 4 Cheat Sheet: Tipster naps and ambassador insight for Friday

Insight from Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore on their Day 4 runners, including Gold Cup analysis

Day 4 Cheltenham Festival tips from Tony Calvin, Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for day 4 of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Read from our experts and decide how to use your free racing multiple on Friday.

The Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle kicks off day 4 at Prestbury Park and with hot favourite Sir Gino withdrawn by Nicky Henderson it leaves the race wide open.

Willie Mullins has seven entries in the contest with Majborough leading the market at 11/43.75, but Kevin likes the chances of Nurburgring for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

No. 7 Nurburgring (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Kevin says: "I believe he is the best juvenile hurdler trained in Ireland. That might sound like a big statement, but I believe it is justified.

"He put up a very strong performance on the clock when winning a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse in December and backed that up with a fine third when carrying a penalty in a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

"That was a steadily-run race in which he was bottled up all the way which didn't play to his strengths. The New Course at Cheltenham should really suit this strong-staying sort and his price makes him an attractive proposition."

One of the most competitive handicaps of the week, the County Hurdle is a race that normally produces stars that go on to win Grade 1s throughout their career.

Our man Daryl Carter is a huge fan of the Betfair Hurdle form and with Dan Skelton racking up multiple winners already at this week's Festival, L'Eau Du Sud has every chance of going close.

No. 15 L'eau Du Sud (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 135

Daryl says: "Dan Skelton's L'Eau Du Sud ran a career-best when last seen in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, just picked off late by a well-handicapped improver, and a six pounds rise for that looks very manageable to strike here.

He has a very lightly raced profile, and with excuses for his run here in November, having had a winter with Ulsers, he gets the vote to prove he is well handicapped off of a mark in the 130s.

The firm feeling is that we haven't seen the best of him yet and any further rain will aid his cause for a yard that has won this three times in recent years.

Use BSP to get a better price than his current 9/25.50.

The final Grade 1 novice event of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival sees the Albert Bartlett and as ever the betting is wide open.

Willie Mullins obviously dominates the top of the market with three of the first four in the betting, but our man Tony Calvin believes the race can stay in England with the Jonjo O'Neill trained Johnnywho.

No. 8 Johnnywho (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Tony says: "He has shaped very well in the Challow and in a Grade 2 here last time over an extended 2m4f (travelling particularly well for a long way on his latest start, having looked a stayer at Newbury), and I am banking on the step up in trip being a massive plus.

"His pedigree certainly gives you every encouragement in that regard. He is a full brother to a 3m scorer, he is a half-brother to a 3m5f London National winner and his dam was a 4m winner.

"Yes, that sounds like a probable stayer, and an improver, at 3m to me. Mullins has five in here and he may have something to say yet again, but Johnnywho is a fair bet at the price."

The pinnacle of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, Galopin Des Champs is looking for back-to-back wins in the race and sits at the top of the betting at 11/102.11. However, Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls will be hoping Bravemasgame 12/113.00 can go one better this year.

No. 1 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 11/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Paul says: "He is back for another crack at the Gold Cup after chasing home Galopin des Champs a year ago which was a brilliant effort. I expect him to be in the shake up again and drying ground would help. Good to soft would be perfect for him.

"I don't think we had Bravemansgame at his best in the first part of the season when his programme didn't work out as I'd have liked. But he has turned a corner since then, I've freshened him up and we have him right where he wants to be now. He worked great at Kempton recently and returns to Cheltenham in top order.

Gold Cup hero and Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore rides the big-priced Jungle Boogie in the feature race of the Festival.

She is looking to add another Gold Cup victory to her winning roster and make even more history in this great race, but she will have to be better than ever on the outsider.

No. 8 Jungle Boogie (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 50 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Rachael says: "It looks like a really good Gold Cup, but Jungle Boogie deserves to take his chance in it.

"He ran well for a long way in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork in December on his first run for Henry. That two-mile trip was shorter than ideal for him, but he stuck to his task well to finish fourth behind El Fabiolo.

"He showed a great attitude last time at Tramore on New Year's Day in the Savills Chase over two miles and seven furlongs, he rallied well after he was headed by Classic Getaway to get back up and win by a length.

"He is 10-years-old now, but he is very lightly raced, he has raced just five times under all codes. He has been in good form at home, the soft ground will suit him and I hope that he can run a big race."

The quirky Hunter's Chase is not a race for everyone but it is for Rhys Williams who has found one at a double figure price in the 16:10 contest.

No. 12 Sine Nomine SBK 9/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Fiona Needham

Jockey: Mr John Dawson

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Rhys says: "She took a big step forward from her previous form when bolting up on soft ground at Stratford last season. She ran well after that too on much quicker ground at Cheltenham and when winning the John Corbet at Stratford.

"I expect that Sine Nomine was in need of the run on her first start of this season when beaten in an Open at Alnwick and she improved plenty from that when producing a career best in testing ground at Wetherby last time. She tanked through the race and went to the front on the bridle jumping three out before easing clear to win by fifteen lengths while looking like she had plenty more left in the tank crossing the line.

"While that trip may have stretched the stamina of the runner up, Bennys King, it was impressive that she had a horse of his quality easily covered a long way out and, as with Quintin's Man, it could be that the old school approach of bringing her along slowly is now starting to truly pay off.

"Sine Nomine's jumping is still a slight concern and she will have to improve again to win but these testing conditions bring her into the race and 22 years after Fiona Needham carried her father's colours to victory in this race on Last Option, she has the chance to add a further success in this race in the same colours as a trainer."

The Grade 2 Mares Chase sees the penultimate race of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival and it looks to be a race for owner JP McManus.

He holds the keys to the race with Dinoblue and Limerick Lace and Tipman have gone for the latter at a bigger price.

No. 8 Limerick Lace (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Tipman says: "Dinoblue is probably the best horse in the race but I can't have her at such short odds so would much rather play Limerick Lace who looks very scopey and still open to further progress. She has a very good record at this trip and she was a very impressive winner last time out at Doncaster. Hasn't done anything wrong yet and difficult to see her out the frame."

The concluding race of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival is the Martin Pipe and it sees a few horses at the top of the market that have been well backed.

Quai De Bourbon, Answer To Kayf and Waterford Whispers are the horses at the top of the market with the latter of interest for Brendan Duke at 7.06/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

No. 13 Waterford Whispers (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. O'Connor

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 133

Brendan says: "Henry De Bromhead is some man to prime horses for this meeting. Waterford Whipsers has won two of his four career starts despite looking understandably inexperienced. The form of his victory on his penultimate start in Fairyhouse reads well.

"It was a touch disappointing that he failed to reel in Champagne Admiral in Leopardstown over Christmas. That experience will stand to him here mind you.

"A mark of 133 asks a big question but this is a tricky horse to assess. Hopefully he has improved enough since we last saw him to win here. He looks a fair price to my eye."