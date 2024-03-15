- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Freddie Gingell
- Age: 5
- Weight: 10st 1lbs
- OR: 130
Paul Nicholls Day 4 Cheltenham Runners: Bravemansgame is in top order for the Gold Cup
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has five runners on Friday at Cheltenham but there is no doubt about the star attraction as Bravemansgame bids to go one better than last year's second in the Gold Cup...
-
Bravemansgame will be in the Gold Cup mix up again
-
Captain Teague has lovely chance in Albert Bartlett
-
-
-
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Non Runner
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 130
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Freddie Gingell
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 143
14:10 - Afadil
14:10 - Rare Middleton
The same comments apply to Rare Middleton who won tidily on decent ground on his last start at Doncaster in December. There is more to come from Rare Middleton who is now 6lbs higher, is still lightly raced but would prefer drier conditions at Cheltenham than he is likely to encounter.
14:50 - Captain Teague
15:30 - Bravemansgame
17:30 - Sonigino
Paul's best chance on Friday - Captain Teague, 14:50
"I expect him to be staying on stoutly on his first start at this longer trip."
Timeform's view on Paul Nicholls' best chance on Friday
Captain Teague - 14:50 Cheltenham
Paul Nicholls' last three winners of the Challow Novices' Hurdle - Bravemansgame, Stage Star and Hermes Allen - were all soundly beaten at the Cheltenham Festival in the Baring Bingham. However, Nicholls has elected to send his latest Challow winner, Captain Teague, over the longer distance of the Albert Bartlett and that seemes a sensible move given he seems likely to prove at least as effective over three miles.
Captain Teague has a couple of Irish novices from the Willie Mullins stable in Readin Tommy Wrong and Dancing City ahead of him on Timeform's figures but he's certainly a player on form and it's worth noting that he ran well to finish third in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival last season.
