Cheltenham Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies soft ground loving Sine on Gold Cup day

No. 12 Sine Nomine SBK 9/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Fiona Needham

Jockey: Mr John Dawson

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Three selections were put up in my antepost column for the Hunters' Chase. The prep run for Shantou Flyer at Charlton Horethorne went to plan as he won cosily and I think he's now getting close to around the right price.

Quintin's Man is still around the same price that he was and my opinion of his chance hasn't changed but all the rain that has arrived isn't good news for Time Leader and the ground has to be a concern for him.

The opposite is the case for Sine Nomine. As I said in my antepost column, I was happy to wait until final declarations given her price at the time and now that the ground is very much in her favour, I think she's overpriced.

She took a big step forward from her previous form when bolting up on soft ground at Stratford last season. She ran well after that too on much quicker ground at Cheltenham and when winning the John Corbet at Stratford.

I expect that Sine Nomine was in need of the run on her first start of this season when beaten in an Open at Alnwick and she improved plenty from that when producing a career best in testing ground at Wetherby last time. She tanked through the race and went to the front on the bridle jumping three out before easing clear to win by fifteen lengths while looking like she had plenty more left in the tank crossing the line.

While that trip may have stretched the stamina of the runner up, Bennys King, it was impressive that she had a horse of his quality easily covered a long way out and, as with Quintin's Man, it could be that the old school approach of bringing her along slowly is now starting to truly pay off.

Sine Nomine's jumping is still a slight concern and she will have to improve again to win but these testing conditions bring her into the race and 22 years after Fiona Needham carried her father's colours to victory in this race on Last Option, she has the chance to add a further success in this race in the same colours as a trainer.

Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.