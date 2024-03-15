Rachael Blackmore Day 4 Cheltenham Runners: Lots of positives for progressive Chigorin

Step up in trip should suit progressive Chigorin

No. 3 Highwind (Fr) SBK 22/1 EXC 40 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

I'm delighted to have picked up the ride on Highwind for Willie Mullins in the Triumph Hurdle.

I rode him in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, and he has plenty of ground to make up on some of his rivals here from that, but he travelled well until the run to the second last flight, where he made a mistake.

A winner on the flat in France, he won well at Punchestown on his first run in Ireland, he did well to keep on again after he made a mistake at the final flight, and I hope that he can go well here.

No. 3 Chigorin (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

I'm looking forward to riding Chigorin too in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle.

He shaped well on his first run for Henry in a maiden hurdle at Naas behind Mahon's Way, and he improved on that last time when he stepped up to two miles and seven furlongs and won his maiden at Fairyhouse.

He's in great order at home, he is progressive and he stays well, so the slight step up again in trip should suit him well.

No. 8 Jungle Boogie (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 50 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

It looks like a really good Gold Cup, but Jungle Boogie deserves to take his chance in it.

He ran well for a long way in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork in December on his first run for Henry. That two-mile trip was shorter than ideal for him, but he stuck to his task well to finish fourth behind El Fabiolo.

He showed a great attitude last time at Tramore on New Year's Day in the Savills Chase over two miles and seven furlongs, he rallied well after he was headed by Classic Getaway to get back up and win by a length.

He is 10-years-old now, but he is very lightly raced, he has raced just five times under all codes. He has been in good form at home, the soft ground will suit him and I hope that he can run a big race.

