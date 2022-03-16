Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Tips: Best bets for Thursday's races

It's St Patrick's Day on Thursday so get the latest betting on Ireland's chances of landing all seven winners on any day of the Cheltenham Festival:

13:30 - Turners' Novices Chase: Galopin des Champs' jumping gives him edge

Bryony Frost: "Galopin des Champs is an unbelievable jumper for a novice. He's extremely slick, whereas you could say that Bob Ollinger isn't, or not so far anyway. Bob Ollinger on the other hand has a good bit of speed under him and was extremely impressive here a year ago over his hurdles in the Ballymore. If he doesn't break his rhythm with mistakes it's going to be a great match between them.

"The small field means it could be a bit cat and mouse, but Galopin des Champs usually goes on and he could control it, which I like with a chaser on the New Course. He's been sensational over fences, and I'm leaning his way because of his jumping."

No. 3 Galopin Des Champs (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.04 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

14:10 - Pertemps Handicap Hurdle: Winter Fog to shine

Kevin Blake: "The Emmet Mullins-trained Winter Fog wouldn't be amongst the sneakier contenders for a race that can reward sneaky campaigning, but there is a very strong case to be made for him.

"The eight-year-old was formerly trained by Daniel Murphy to win a maiden hurdle at Limerick in good style last April. He joined his current connections over the summer and was always going to be an interesting stable switcher, as Emmet Mullins has shown a notable ability to improve horses that he takes on from other trainers. The Shunter has been a high-profile example.

"Winter Fog's first and only run for Mullins came in the Pertemps Qualifier at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting. Initially put in at a big price, he was well backed close to the off. Held up after making a mistake at the first flight, he perhaps surprised his rider with how quickly he worked his way into contention, as he made smooth headway to track the leaders at the third-last flight and hit the front at the penultimate obstacle."

No. 14 Winter Fog (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 138

14:50 - Ryanair Chase: Calvados has an each-way chance

Paul Nicholls: "He was a close second to Min in the Ryanair two years ago but has been a bit of a challenge since joining us this season because he is not the easiest to train. He showed last time at Ascot that he can't handle attritional ground and also had a little bleed that day so we have changed his routine and done things differently since then.

"Saint Calvados had a nice little spin round Wincanton recently, will enjoy going left handed and would have a little each-way chance if the ground is not too testing."

No. 8 Saint Calvados (Fr) SBK 22/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle: Going for a Song

Tony Calvin: "In his two starts around here, he has won an International and been beaten just ½ length in the same race this season under a 6lb penalty (despite, again, not travelling early), and if he returns to the form of his Ascot run in November - and stays - then he will give these all a scare.

"That Ascot run over an extended 2m3f saw him being beaten just 3 ¼ lengths, trying to give Buzz 6lb - and the Nicky Henderson grey would probably be favourite for this race had he not been injured - with subsequent Grade 2 winners Guard Your Dreams and Goshen in behind. I am happy to have a swing at 40/1+, even if better ground would have put the emphasis less on stamina. He has form on heavy, though."

No. 8 Song For Someone (Ger) SBK 28/1 EXC 40 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

16:10 - Craft Irish Whiskey Handicap Chase: Celebre looks up against it

Patrick Weaver: "Celebre d'Allen was chalked up as ante-post favourite despite no horse his age winning the race in recent years. Like many Festival handicaps, it tends to go the way of unexposed younger runners rather than a veteran that missed two years through injury. There is no doubt he is a horse in form - Philip Hobbs has placed him carefully to win handicap hurdles at Haydock off 120 and 126, plus a Warwick chase off 135 - but he now has a mark of 141, so isn't exactly thrown in.

"A word of caution if you lay him for a place at around 3.02/1. Owner Allan Stennett has a good record in the race with French imports Ballynagour and Salut Flo winning in 2014 and 2012. They were significantly younger, though, and ahead of the handicapper. I would be most surprised if Celebre d'Allen proves to be."

No. 14 Celebre D'allen (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 141

17:30 - Kim Muir Handicap Chase: Frontal Assault can lead them home

Chris Loader: "This looks to be a very tricky puzzle to solve attracting a full field of 24 runners. However, a couple of positives to look out for are younger horses, especially seven and eight-year-olds who have won every renewal of this race since 2016, so don't say you haven't been warned.

"One horse that fits the profile of a younger horse is Frontal Assault, who has been attracting strong market support over the last few weeks and he currently finds himself to be at the top of the betting. The son of Presenting looks to have been brought along slowly for a valuable pot this season by Gordon Elliott and he was just denied in a beginners chase when finishing a close second at Fairyhouse last month."