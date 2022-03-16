Bryony Frost Cheltenham Day 3 Preview: Alaphilippe will be involved in Pertemps finish

It was a shame Thyme White was withdrawn from the Grand Annual after the ground changed dramatically, and there are no rides for me on day three of the Festival unfortunately. There's lots to look forward to all the same, with three Grade 1s, including a really strong Stayers' Hurdle, and it's set to be a much better day weather wise.

Leaning towards Galopin in head-to-head clash

I don't think I've ever seen a smaller field here than the four runners in the Turners Novices' Chase (13:30) which we kick off with, but the clash between Bob Ollinger and Galopin des Champs could be the head-to-head of the week, and it's a tough one to call as they are so different.

Galopin des Champs is an unbelievable jumper for a novice. He's extremely slick, whereas you could say that Bob Ollinger isn't, or not so far anyway. Bob Ollinger on the other hand has a good bit of speed under him and was extremely impressive here a year ago over his hurdles in the Ballymore. If he doesn't break his rhythm with mistakes it's going to be a great match between them.

The small field means it could be a bit cat and mouse, but Galopin des Champs usually goes on and he could control it, which I like with a chaser on the New Course.

He's been sensational over fences, and I'm leaning his way because of his jumping. El Barra and Busselton both look to have plenty to find, but you never know.

Saint Calvados can outrun his odds in Ryanair

In the Ryanair Chase (14:50) it's very hard to get away from Allaho, who was outrageously good in the race last year. The way he jumped and travelled, in perfect isolation most of the way, was unbelievable, and if he turns up in anything like the same form again this time he's going to be hard to beat. Judging from the way he's won his two starts at Punchestown and Thurles this winter he hasn't gone backwards!

I rode Frodon when Conflated won at the Dublin Racing Festival, and he came sweeping past us and stayed on strongly up the hill. But Frodon wasn't on song that day and I have my doubts about the form, so I'd like to see him do it again before I was convinced about him.

The boss (Paul Nicholls) runs Saint Calvados, and although he's an outsider I can definitely see him outrunning his odds. He bled when he was pulled up at Ascot last time, but Paul and the team have had him on a different regime since at home and he wouldn't be running if they weren't happy they had him right again.

He's a very talented horse and split Min and A Plus Tard when beaten only a neck in the Ryanair two years ago. He didn't get home in the King George, but the way he went clear on the turn showed us that the engine is still there.

Stayers is one of toughest races but I know my Dream ride

I think the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (15:30) is one of the hardest races of the week to crack as they've nearly all got chances. It's going to be fascinating.

Paisley Park, Lisnagar Oscar and Flooring Porter are all already winners of the race, and Champ, Klassical Dream and Thyme Hill are also all proven at the trip in similar company, but they've nearly all got little question marks over them too.

Paisley Park is definitely a monkey now, but Aidan (Coleman) will be wiser to his shenanigans after what he did at the start last time and there's no doubt he'd be a very popular winner. I could see him coming alive with the crowd.

If I could pick one to ride though I'd go with Klassical Dream. He was unbelievable in the Supreme Novices' three years ago and, although we haven't seen him very often since, he was very good in Grade 1s over three miles at Punchestown in April and again at Leopardstown in December. I don't know what happened last time but on his day he's a top-class stayer and a front runner who just keeps on galloping.

Betts will go well in the Plate

Paul runs Simply The Betts in the Plate (16:10), and I can see him going well, carrying the Saint Calvados colours. He loves Cheltenham and he won the Plate for Harry Whittington two years ago. I rode him on his first start for Paul in the Paddy Power Gold Cup back in November and he ran really well in sixth.

He wasn't so good here last time but if you put a line through that he's got to be interesting in his first-time cheekpieces.

And finally, my Pertemps pick...

I'm not going to pretend I've been through the form of every runner in the Pertemps Network Final (14:10), but I do have a fancy.

I was at Warwick in January when Fergal O'Brien's Alaphilippe made his reappearance in a qualifier, and he ran much better than his finishing position of fifth behind Sporting John suggests. Turning in I thought he had them all beat, but he had been off the track a long time and weakened on the run-in.

You have to target a race like the Pertemps and it looks as if that's very much the case with Alaphilippe.

I see he has a tongue tie fitted for the first time, and every little helps in a race as competitive as this. I think he's sure to be involved in the finish.