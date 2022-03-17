Cheltenham Daily News: Someone's O has got to go! It's Bob v Galopin on day three

All week this column will be here updating you with the latest market movers, stats, and info with full focus on the Cheltenham Festival. I will take a look at one race of the day, update the Cheltenham Focus section of the column and offer all the latest info to keep you in the know.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

It's the clash of the week in the opening 13:30 Turners Novice Chase as Bob Olinger meets Galopin Des Champs. Both horses put their unbeaten chase records on the line in one of the season's most eagerly awaited races. It's almost impossible to choose between the two. Are you in the Bob O or Galopin Des Champs camp?

In the 14:10 Pertemps Handicap Network Final, Sire Du Berlais 6.05/1 will look to make history by winning the race for the third time in four years.

Allaho 1.910/11 will look to win back to back Ryanair Chases at 14:50, but Mark Walsh and Willie Mullins have a 22% strike rate over fences when partnering in Ireland. Janidil 13.012/1 could be the each-way play if transferring those statistics to England.

No horse older than nine has won the 15:30 Stayers Hurdle since 1986 (eleven-year-old).

Owner Allan Stennett won the 16:10 Festival Plate in 2012 and 2014, and this time has Celebre D'Allen 6.05/1, who bids for a fourth consecutive win this season.

Trainer Willie Mullins has won five of the last six runnings of the 16:50 Mares Novices' Hurdle. He saddles seven of the 22 runners today - Brandy Love 5.59/2 has a cracking chance along with the favourite Dino Blue 3.55/2.

The average rating of a 17:30 Kim Muir Handicap winner in the last ten years is 139.9, and no horse rated below 137 has won in that time. Mister Coffey 15.014/1 fits the bill.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

Pertemps Final

Sire Du Berlais - Has won here twice (50%)

Dam De Compagnie - Has won here three times (50%)

Kansas City Chief - Has won here twice (25%)

Ryanair

Mister Fisher - Has won here twice (33%)

Stayers Hurdle

Paisley Park - Has won here four times (57%)

Plate

Coole Cody - Has won here three times (25%)

Slate House - Has won here three times (30%)

Fussl Raffles - Has won here twice (33%)

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Rose Dobin with her runner The Player Queen 101.0100/1 in the 16:50 Mares Novices' Hurdle.

Cheltenham Festival Focus

There was no luck for the Festival Focus column yesterday as Gaillard Du Mesnil ran a perfectly solid race to finish third in the Brown Advisory, but Dancing On My Own was out the back of the TV, jumping worse than a bag of hammers early on.

Today, it's "make or break" with time running out for the ante-post punts, but we have a strong hand!

Sire Du Berlais advised at 11.010/1 each-way has been well supported in the Pertemps Final at 14:10. I am really keen on his chances, really keen.

Janidil advised11.010/1 each way looks the only play against Allaho in the Ryanair, and it's outrageous that he is still 13.012/1 in the morning markets. Back him!

Then it's the outsider of the day Stolen Silver 26.025/1, who has seen nibbles of support into 19.018/1 for the 16:10 Festival Plate. Again, I wouldn't put you off a small each-way bet at these odds.

Brandy Love advised at 7.06/1 on the Mares Novices' Hurdle column at 16:50. I still think she is a cracking price at the morning odds of 5.59/2 and wouldn't put anyone off backing her if they haven't already.

Finally, it's Mister Coffey time in the 17:30 Kim Muir. Advised at 13.012/1 win only, I am hopeful rather than confident, and there would be no need to back him again today.

Race of the day

Today we take a closer look at the 14:50 Ryanair Chase, where Allaho is the week's banker for many.

No. 1 Allaho (Fr) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.69 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Allaho is a superb racehorse, has very few chinks in his armour, and has beaten half of this field in the past two seasons. His emphatic win at this venue last term is still fresh in the memory, and he is four for five over this trip, with his sole defeat coming on the back of a seasonal reappearance.

He looks rock solid from a win only point of view for those that like to back at short odds.

No. 5 Janidil (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Janidil has two lengths to find with Allaho on their meeting in the John Durkan when not ideally placed in a race dictated by today's market leader. That was both their reappearance runs, and both are entitled to be upgraded for that effort. Connections have since sent Janidil over 3m in the Irish Gold Cup and the Savills Chase, for which he has simply failed to stay in steadily run races when held up at the rear of the field.

He has been crying out for a strongly run two and a half-mile contest and will finally get it today. He has course form from his Albert Bartlett run here two years ago when travelling like a dream only to be outstayed in the closing stages.

He has plenty in his favour, is a Grade 1 winner, is unexposed at this trip, and is the clear danger at an obscene each-way price to stablemate and favourite Allaho.

No. 2 Conflated (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Conflated arrives on an upward curve but was 18 lengths behind Janidil last April when the pair met. He dictated the race when scoring in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last time out, and it may be that his improvement came for the 3m trip.

He is an interesting contender but will his jumping hold up at this sharper tempo?

Big race verdict

This is a cracking race, and the is something in the air that suggests Allaho could disappoint - simply a gut feeling, but maybe that's because I think Janidil is an outstanding each-way bet at double-figure odds. This is his trip, the ground is of no concern, nor the track, and he is on the upgrade, and a big performance awaits.

Cheltenham and National hero Tiger goes out with a Roar!

The rain continued to pour at Cheltenham on the second day of the Festival, and while the Irish fought back, we were oh so close to seeing the Tiger triumph once more. Nathan Joyes runs you through the action...

Final Word

It's day three, and we switch to the new course, and it can't come quick enough given the shape of the old course after significant watering - oh and rain!

Day three and four are set to be crackers! I can't wait!

Until tomorrow, be lucky!

