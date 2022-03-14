Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Tips: Best bets for every race on Tuesday

Patrick Weaver says: "Henderson's two are Constitution Hill and Jonbon. The former's second of two wins came in the Tolworth at Sandown, making him the only Grade 1 hurdles winner in the line-up. He travelled strongly from the get-go and put the race to bed with a good jump two out, going on to win impressively.

"Jonbon has been equally impressive in winning a maiden and two Grade 2s, but in slower times and against weaker opposition. He would be getting 3lb from Constitution Hill in a handicap. As they are novices the limit of their ability is often unknown, but I'd sooner be with Constitution Hill of the two."

No. 4 Jonbon (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Mike Norman says: "Haut En Couleurs ran out an easy winner on his chasing debut back in December and was highly fancied (went off the 10/3 third favourite) against Blue Lord (5/2) and Riviere D'etel (2/1 fav) in last month's Irish Arkle before crumbling on landing after the third fence.

"There's obviously no way of telling how he would have got on against the first two that day, but the fact that there was just over a point in starting prices between them, and that the winner and second didn't really enhance their reputations in being separated by just half a length, suggests to me that at 8/1 to win this race, Haut En Couleurs has very much been overlooked in the market."

No. 6 Haut En Couleurs (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Don't forget that Betfair customers get their money back as a free bet if their Arkle bets lose - more info here!

Paul Nicholls says: "The way the ground is drying up at Cheltenham will favour Frodon who looks great, retains all his enthusiasm and worked very well on Saturday morning. It is a bit of a punt running him in this handicap under top weight but we know he enjoys racing on the Old course and this is the only realistic option for him before the Oaksey Chase which he won last April on the final day of the season at Sandown.

"It's true he disappointed last time at Leopardstown but some of ours were running below par at the time and we knew we were in trouble when it rained on heavily watered ground. I'm sure he needs better ground these days. While Frodon appears to have a lot on his plate he is an amazing horse, keeps surprising us and is capable of running another big race."

No. 1 Frodon (Fr) SBK 11/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 164

Timeform say: "Epatante won this in 2020 but could manage only third to Honeysuckle last year. Epatante hasn't had to be at her best to win Fighting Fifth (dead-heat) and Christmas Hurdle this winter and Honeysuckle looks too good again.

"Honeysuckle stretched her remarkable unbeaten record to 14 when landing third successive Irish Champion last month by six-and-a-half lengths from Zanahiyr. Can't be opposed as she bids to become first mare to win this twice."

No. 10 Honeysuckle SBK 8/13 EXC 1.7 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin says: "Third to Ferny Hollow and Appreciate It in the 2020 bumper here (with a host of good horses in behind) , Queens Brook looks set to be a much sharper act here, track the predicted strong pace and come home strongly from the second-last.

"She's a real trier - go and have a look at the Fairyhouse head carriage, where she loved getting down and dirty - and it will be disappointing if four horses finish in front of her, with the win a distinct possibility."

No. 9 Queens Brook (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin says: "The Tide Turns won a decent maiden hurdle at Punchestown on his debut and he travelled like a dream (as he did last time at Gowran, as well) when fourth in the Spring Hurdle at Leopardstown, a run which makes his handicap mark of 137 (just 2lb higher this Irish level) look attractive.

"If he can travel like that against Grade 1 animals - and one would hope the first-time tongue-tie will help as well - then you'd be surprised if he doesn't come close to winning this, for all Gaelic Warrior may be home and hosed already if that gossip is to be believed."

No. 2 The Tide Turns SBK 11/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 137

Kevin Blake says: "The eight-year-old Run Wild Fred has exactly the profile I look for in this race. He has an abundance of experience over fences being a second-season chaser, his stamina is in no doubt given he was a little bit unlucky not to win the Irish Grand National last season and he is the class horse in the race.

"His official rating of 158 would put him right in the mix for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and puts him a notch above his opposition in this contest.

"Elliott has been very keen to run him in this race all season and has trained him for it. He is a straightforward ride that will take up a prominent position and now it has been confirmed that leading amateur rider Jamie Codd will be in the saddle.